Arunachal: Police Nab Drug Peddler After High-Speed Chase in Banderdewa

BANDERDEWA- In a swift and coordinated operation, Banderdewa Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler following a high-speed chase on Wednesday, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police Naharlagun.

Acting on reliable intelligence about drug trafficking, Inspector Kipa Hamak, Officer-in-Charge of Banderdewa Police Station, formed a special team comprising Sub-Inspector Koj Tada, Constables T. Bomdom and R. Tsering. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun.

The suspect attempted to flee upon police intervention, speeding away on a Bajaj Avenger motorcycle (registration number AR01H7457). However, after a chase, the police team successfully intercepted the vehicle at Jullang and apprehended the suspect.

A thorough body search led to the recovery of 10 (ten) vials containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 12.70 grams worth approx ₹ 30,000/-.

Consequently, a case was registered under Banderdewa PS C/No. 04/2025 U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act.

The accused, identified as Nur Jamal (27), a resident of Alisingia, Uriyumguri, under Bourghat Police Station in Sonitpur, Assam, was taken into custody.

Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, IPS, reaffirmed the department’s commitment to combating the drug menace under “Operation Dawn 2.0,” emphasizing the police force’s dedication to curbing drug-related activities in the region.