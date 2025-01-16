ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Police Nab Drug Peddler After High-Speed Chase in Banderdewa

Suspected Heroin and Cash Rs 30,000/- recovered from his possession.

Last Updated: January 16, 2025
1 minute read
BANDERDEWA- In a swift and coordinated operation, Banderdewa Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler following a high-speed chase on Wednesday, informed Mihin Gambo,  Superintendent of Police Naharlagun.

Acting on reliable intelligence about drug trafficking, Inspector Kipa Hamak, Officer-in-Charge of Banderdewa Police Station, formed a special team comprising Sub-Inspector Koj Tada, Constables T. Bomdom and R. Tsering. The operation was carried out under the supervision of  Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun.

Also Read- Nirjuli Traffic Police Recover Suspected Heroin during Routine Traffic Checking

The suspect attempted to flee upon police intervention, speeding away on a Bajaj Avenger motorcycle (registration number AR01H7457). However, after a chase, the police team successfully intercepted the vehicle at Jullang and apprehended the suspect.

A thorough body search led to the recovery of 10 (ten) vials containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 12.70 grams worth approx ₹ 30,000/-.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Arrested Drug Peddler, Seized Cannabis

Consequently, a case was registered under Banderdewa PS C/No. 04/2025 U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act.

The accused, identified as Nur Jamal (27), a resident of Alisingia, Uriyumguri, under Bourghat Police Station in Sonitpur, Assam, was taken into custody.

Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, IPS, reaffirmed the department’s commitment to combating the drug menace under “Operation Dawn 2.0,” emphasizing the police force’s dedication to curbing drug-related activities in the region.

