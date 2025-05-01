Assam: Northeast Frontier Railway Enhances Vigilance Along India-Bangladesh Border

GUWAHATI- In a strategic move to bolster border security and safeguard critical railway infrastructure, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in close coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF), carried out joint patrolling in sensitive zones near the India-Bangladesh international border.

These operations were launched across multiple divisions of the NFR, with an emphasis on enhancing surveillance, ensuring passenger safety, and deterring potential threats along tracks running parallel to the border.

One of the key components of this initiative was a comprehensive security check at Badarpur railway station under the Lumding Division. Security personnel conducted thorough inspections of platforms, station premises, and surrounding areas to detect and prevent any unauthorized activity.

Also Read- 190 NSS Volunteers Recognised for Service at Dera Natung Govt College Event

In another significant measure, a joint motor trolley inspection was carried out between Silchar and Katakhal sections. Teams from RPF, GRP, and BSF examined railway infrastructure, closely monitoring for signs of tampering, intrusion, or vulnerabilities in the safety system.

Further reinforcing the initiative, joint foot patrols were undertaken in two major divisions:

In the Alipurduar Division, patrolling was conducted from New Maynaguri to New Domohani, focusing on track safety and preventing illegal crossings.

Also Read- Massive Landslides Trap Over 1,000 Tourists in North Sikkim; Rescue Operations Intensify

In the Katihar Division, the patrol covered Haldibari Zero Point to Haldibari railway station, an area near the international boundary that received special attention to ensure round-the-clock vigilance.

These joint efforts underscore the importance of inter-agency coordination in national security operations. By combining the strengths and expertise of the RPF, GRP, and BSF, the Northeast Frontier Railway has reinforced its commitment to protecting both passengers and vital infrastructure.

The initiative has fostered a heightened sense of security among railway staff and travelers, while also serving as a visible deterrent to unlawful activities in border areas. NFR affirmed that such collaborative operations will continue regularly to uphold safety and protect national interests.