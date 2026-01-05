Two Injured in IED Blasts in Manipur’s Bishnupur

IMPHAL- Two civilians were injured on Monday morning after multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs detonated near an abandoned house in Bishnupur district of Manipur, triggering fresh tensions in a state already grappling with prolonged ethnic unrest.

The explosions occurred in the Saiton/Ngaukon area under Moirang police station, close to the foothill zone that has remained sensitive during the recent phase of violence. According to initial reports, the first blasts took place between around 5:40 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. near a house whose occupants have been staying in a relief camp since the outbreak of ethnic clashes in 2023, leaving the structure vacant.

Local residents and media accounts suggested that at least two to three IEDs exploded in quick succession. Another blast was reported later in the morning when security forces and local residents had converged near the site. Two civilians sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable. Detailed information on the injured was still being compiled at the time of reporting.

The incident sparked anger among local residents, who accused authorities of failing to secure the area despite repeated episodes of violence in the foothill belt. Some villagers reportedly damaged a temporary security bunker or post near the site, alleging negligence and demanding explanations for how explosive devices could be planted close to habitations without detection.

Police and central security forces rushed to the area, cordoned off the site and launched a search operation to detect any additional explosive devices and to identify those responsible for the blasts.

In the aftermath, several civil society and student organisations, including the Indigenous People Organisation Manipur (IPOM) and the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), announced a 24-hour total shutdown across Manipur starting from midnight. In separate statements, the groups condemned the blasts as acts of terror against civilians and accused the government of failing to restore safety and normalcy despite repeated assurances and high-level security reviews.

The organisations demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, accountability for alleged security lapses, and stronger protective measures for vulnerable foothill and mixed-population areas.

The Bishnupur blasts come days after security forces reported neutralising 27 country-made bombs in Imphal East and seizing weapons and explosives from various locations during intensified operations. The incident also follows visits and security assessments by senior central leaders, including the Union Home Minister, aimed at stabilising the state, which has seen widespread violence and displacement since 2023.

Police have not named any group or individual suspects so far, stating that the investigation is at a preliminary stage and evidence is being collected from the blast site and surrounding areas. Authorities have appealed for calm and urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and avoid actions that could escalate tensions amid the shutdown call.

For residents of Saiton and neighbouring villages, however, the early-morning explosions have reinforced fears that everyday life in Manipur remains fragile despite official claims of improving security conditions.