Arunachal: Governor discussed issues related to Mechuka ALG

June 13, 2022
ITANAGAR-    The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) chaired a high level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th June 2022 to discuss about advance landing ground (ALG), Mechuka for the civil establishments use and also for area clearance for safe landing and taking off of airlines.

PD Sona, Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh legislative Assembly, Air Vice Marshal Surat Singh, Air Defence Commander, Eastern Air Command Shillong,  Kaling Tayeng, Commissioner cum in-charge Chief Secretary along with district and Indian Air Force officers participated in the meeting.

The Governor emphasised that ALGs must be safely used for civilian traffic addition to the flying for national defence. He called for better and prompt coordination between Indian Air Force and State’s civil aviation department for optimising the air services at Mechuka.

The Governor, stressing on the safety measures advised for no-constructions zone notifications around the Mechuka ALG from district administration and proper implementation of such orders as safety precautions. Construction of buildings and other structures within notified areas around the ALG must not be allowed, he said.

