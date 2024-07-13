ADVERTISEMENT
North East

Sikkim Landslide: Woman Killed After Boulder Falls On Taxi

The accident took place due to a landslide near Singbel Sisney.

1 minute read

GANGTOK-   A woman aged between 38 and 40 years, was killed on Saturday when a taxi travelling on National Highway-10 from Lingi to Singtam in Sikkim’s Gangtok was hit by a large boulder. The accident took place  due to a landslide near Singbel Sisney.

Media reports said that the accident occurred when the rock fell onto the vehicle, resulting in spot death of one person and several others sustaining serious injuries.

The incident comes amidst the monsoon’s severe impact on Sikkim, with NH 10—vital for connecting the state with the rest of the country—facing intermittent closures due to landslides and rising Teesta River levels. The alternative route via Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts is also frequently disrupted by landslides.

It must be mention that Sikkim’s Pakyong Airport has been non-operational since the start of the monsoon season, and helicopter services remain cancelled throughout this period.

Meanwhile the water level in Teesta rose again. Water flooded the road crossing the boundary wall. The road to Darjeeling is completely closed as per the recent update.

