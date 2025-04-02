Arunachal: Namgey Tsering and Thegtse Rinpoche Visit the Historic Chaksam Bridge in Tawang

TAWANG- In a moment of deep historical and spiritual significance, Namgey Tsering, MLA of Tawang, along with the esteemed Padma Shri awardee and President of the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Tradition, the 14th Thegtse Rinpoche, recently visited the sacred Chaksam Bridge, also known as the Chain Bridge. Their visit underscored the bridge’s rich cultural and architectural legacy, reaffirming its importance as a revered Buddhist site.

A Bridge Rooted in History and Spirituality

The Chaksam Bridge, constructed in 1420 AD, stands as a marvel of medieval engineering and Buddhist devotion. It was designed and built by the highly revered Tibetan Buddhist monk, engineer, and architect, Thangtong Gyalpo. Known for his unparalleled skill in bridge construction, Gyalpo is credited with building numerous iron-chain bridges across the Himalayas, facilitating connectivity and pilgrimage routes for Buddhist monks and devotees.

This particular bridge, suspended over the Tawang Chu River, remains a symbol of resilience and spiritual wisdom. The Tawang Chu River, originating from the pristine and majestic mountains of Arunachal Pradesh, adds to the serenity and sanctity of the site. The gushing waters beneath the bridge have long been considered sacred by devotees who visit the region.

A Revered Visit to a Sacred Landmark

During the visit, MLA Namgey Tsering expressed his deep reverence for the site, stating, “Standing at this historic bridge in the presence of such a revered master as Thegtse Rinpoche is truly a blessed experience. The legacy of Thangtong Gyalpo continues to inspire generations, reminding us of the harmonious blend of spiritual devotion and architectural brilliance.”

The 14th Thegtse Rinpoche, a prominent Buddhist leader and scholar, emphasized the spiritual significance of the bridge, highlighting its role in the Buddhist tradition and the importance of preserving such heritage sites for future generations. His presence at the Chaksam Bridge added a profound spiritual aura to the visit, as monks and local devotees gathered to witness the momentous occasion.

Preserving a Timeless Legacy

The visit also served as a call for greater conservation efforts to protect this centuries-old marvel. With time and environmental factors posing a threat to its structural integrity, there is an increasing need for restoration initiatives to maintain the bridge’s historical authenticity and ensure its endurance for future generations.

Local authorities, historians, and Buddhist monks have continuously advocated for recognizing and preserving such historical sites, which serve as living testaments to the region’s rich cultural and spiritual past. Efforts are being made to promote heritage tourism while ensuring that conservation remains a priority.

A Symbol of Arunachal Pradesh’s Cultural Pride

The Chaksam Bridge remains not just a historical relic but a beacon of Arunachal Pradesh’s deep-rooted Buddhist traditions. The visit by Namgey Tsering and Thegtse Rinpoche reinforced the bridge’s significance as a sacred and cultural landmark, drawing attention to its legacy and the need for continued reverence and protection.

As pilgrims, tourists, and historians continue to visit this ancient bridge, its enduring presence remains a testament to the craftsmanship, faith, and dedication of Thangtong Gyalpo, whose works continue to inspire and connect people across generations.