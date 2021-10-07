IMC Mayor and TRIHMS staff witness PM Modi’s dedication ceremony of 35 PSA Oxygen Plants

Itanagar

ITANAGAR-   Mayor- Itanagar Municipal Corporation Tame Phassang along with Deputy Commissioner –ICR, Talo Potom , Director TRIHMS- Dr. Moji Jini and other staff of TRIHMS along with  Corporators witnessed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication ceremony of  35 PSA Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES Funds, for different states and Union Territories, here at TRIHMS premises on Thursday.

The dedication event was held in different parts of Arunachal also, PM dedicated the 35 PSA Oxygen Plants from the event held at AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand today.

Attending the event, Mayor expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support toward the development of  Health Sectors of Arunachal Pradesh. Along with different states of India, Arunachal Pradesh also received PSA Oxygen Plants under PM CARES Funds in the hospitals of different districts ’ stated Phassang.

We have witnessed how state government and central government have actively extended support to the health sector as well as healthcare workers during the pandemic. Such necessary development was the priority of the government asserted Mayor. while appealing to the health workers  to properly maintain the plant so that denizens would get the required support during any kind of medical emergency or other situations.

