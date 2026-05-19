Arunachal: Education Minister Stresses Quality Infrastructure Under PM-USHA

ITANAGAR- The 9th Council meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh State Higher Education Council (APSHEC) was held on May 19, 2026, under the chairmanship of Education Minister P. D. Sona to review the progress of projects implemented under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA).

The meeting focused on assessing the status of ongoing and completed higher education infrastructure projects across the state and discussing measures for effective implementation of centrally sponsored schemes.

Welcoming the council members, Dr. Milorai Modi, Director of Higher and Technical Education-cum-State Project Director (RUSA/PM-USHA), highlighted the role of APSHEC as a statutory body in the holistic development of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh. He urged council members to provide constructive suggestions and strategic guidance for strengthening the state’s higher education sector.

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During the meeting, Minto Ete presented a detailed report on action taken following previous council decisions and reviewed the implementation status of projects under both RUSA and PM-USHA schemes.

Commissioner (Education) Amjad Tak advised the council to continue providing regular guidance to ensure that higher and technical education institutions progress in a structured and sustainable manner. He also stressed the need for obtaining Land Allotment Certificates and Land Possession Certificates for all higher education institutions at the earliest.

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Tak further called upon stakeholders to adopt a proactive approach in implementing key projects aimed at strengthening the higher education sector in the state.

Addressing the meeting, Education Minister P. D. Sona expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education for supporting the development of higher education infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh through RUSA and PM-USHA funding.

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He emphasised the importance of optimal utilisation of central funds, noting that Arunachal Pradesh, being a resource-constrained state, must ensure both quality and cost-effective execution of projects. The minister stressed the need for developing high-standard infrastructure in colleges and higher educational institutions across the state.

Sona also highlighted the importance of continuous monitoring and timely completion of projects under RUSA and PM-USHA. He stated that, as per government directives, all new infrastructure projects would be assigned to a single executing agency — the Public Works Department (PWD) — to maintain uniformity in infrastructure development.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to the chair.