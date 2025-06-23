Arunachal: Governor Inaugurates ‘HIM SAMWAAD 2025’ in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, inaugurated HIM SAMWAAD 2025, a three-day national dialogue dedicated to critical issues facing the Himalayan region, at the Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall, Niti Vihar.

In his keynote address, the Governor highlighted the importance of collaboration among government bodies, academic institutions, civil society, and local communities to build sustainable and resilient systems. This year’s SAMWAAD centers on Health and Water, which the Governor described as “deeply interconnected pillars of mountain life.”

He commended the joint efforts of Sewa International, RIWATCH, the State Government, and various NGOs for organizing the dialogue. Citing climate change and glacial retreat as major challenges, the Governor called for urgent, community-led solutions in water conservation, sanitation, and healthcare, aligning with SDG 3 (Good Health) and SDG 6 (Clean Water).

The Governor also announced a significant milestone — Arunachal Pradesh has achieved 100% saturation under the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ initiative, becoming the first Northeastern state and the 10th in India to do so. He stressed, however, that true success lies in extending clean water access to all health facilities.

Applauding the State Biodiversity Action Plan, he advocated for integrating traditional knowledge with modern scientific approaches. “Indigenous wisdom in healing, agriculture, and water management offers time-tested, sustainable solutions,” he said.

Addressing the development of border areas, he urged for a strategic approach that ensures national security, ecological balance, and local participation, especially in Vibrant Villages located near international borders. He also shared plans for joint initiatives with the Army and paramilitary forces to strengthen these regions.

Highlighting Arunachal’s cultural and ecological richness, the Governor praised its expanding green infrastructure, tourism potential, and youth-driven innovations like the Anti-Drug App and GIS-based Terrain Mapping.

He emphasized the need for research, documentation, and preservation of oral traditions, announcing the establishment of Tribal Research Centres at RGU and the upcoming one at APU Pasighat as vital steps forward.

The event witnessed participation from thought leaders including Shyam Parande, Global Coordinator of Sewa International; Swami Vedasarananda, Ramakrishna Mission Hospital; Prof. Anil Kaul, Indian Institute of Public Health; and Dr. Emi Rumi, President, Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, among others.

HIM SAMWAAD 2025 continues over the next two days, fostering cross-sectoral dialogue on environmental sustainability, health resilience, and indigenous innovation across the Himalayan belt.