Arunachal: Siluk Village in East Siang Highlighted in Class III NCERT EVS Textbook for Exemplary Waste Management

SILUK (East Siang )- Siluk, a quaint village in Mebo subdivision of East Siang District, has earned national recognition for its outstanding waste management practices by being featured in the Class III Environmental Studies (EVS) textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Titled “Taking Charge of Waste”, the chapter profiles Siluk as a zero-waste village—with its pristine lanes and lush green avenues praised as “walking in a garden”. The textbook explains to young learners how Siluk’s community embraced transparent dustbin usage, composting, and recycling, establishing itself as a model for waste segregation.

The NCERT feature highlights Siluk’s innovative practices, such as soak pits, bamboo dustbins, and partnerships with organizations like the Green Squad for waste collection. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who visited the village in December 2024, praised its inclusion in the textbook, stating, “Siluk’s story inspires young minds across India to embrace sustainability.” Local MLA Oken Tayeng called it a “moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh,” crediting the villagers’ unity and dedication.

Also Read- Silluk village selected as Cleanest village of East Siang

Its portrayal stresses the significant role of two-colour bins for biodegradable and recyclable materials and guides students to observe and appreciate cleanliness in their surroundings.

These textbook highlights mirror local coverage celebrating Siluk’s sustained cleanliness achievements:

In February 2021, the village leadership—comprising the gaon burahs, gram panchayat, and Swachh Siluk Abhiyan—signed a “zero-waste” pledge, supported by East Siang officials. They introduced compost pits, recycling bags, and consistent trash collection systems.

Later that year, Siluk was awarded cleanest village in East Siang District for the second consecutive time, recognized for its sanitary toilets, effective drainage, and waste segregation compliance.

Community-driven practices continue to flourish, such as regular cleaning drives, bamboo dustbins, cattle confinement, eco-brick creation, wildlife rescue efforts, and washing plastic into recycling channels—all without substantial external funding .

Also Read- Cattle fencing system by Adis in Bolung village of Lower Dibang Valley

Siluk’s captivating journey from a once-unhygienic area to a zero-waste model underscores the power of grassroots ecological stewardship, behavioural transformation, and united community action. Its inclusion in an NCERT textbook demonstrates its worth as a learning exemplar for children across the nation.

By studying Siluk, Class III students gain insights on:

How everyday actions like waste segregation and composting safeguard the environment.

The broader impact of eco-conscious habits instituted at the community level.

How every citizen, even children, can contribute to societal well-being through simple, consistent efforts.

Siluk’s story stands as a shining testament to how local initiatives can shape national awareness, fostering a generation that values cleanliness, sustainability, and collective responsibility.

The NCERT inclusion has sparked celebrations in Siluk, with residents hopeful that their story will inspire other communities. As Siluk continues to lead by example, it stands as a shining model of environmental stewardship for India’s future generations.