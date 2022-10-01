Arunachal: National Voluntary Blood Donation Day observed at Naharlagun

ITANAGAR- The National Voluntary Blood Donation Day this year was observed by the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) with support from Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) and the Arunachal Cancer Welfare Society (ACWS) at Hotel Tosum, Naharlagun on the theme “Donating Blood is an act of Solidarity. Join the effort and Save Life”.

The program was attended by the Department of Health & Family Welfare Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh lead by Dr. Emi Rumi Director Health & Family and Dr. Riken Rina Project Director Arunachal Pradesh State Aids Control Society, Capital Police lead by Shri Jimmy Chiram SP Itanagar Capital Region, Arunachal Cancer Welfare Society lead by Brand Ambassador reigning Mrs Arunachal Daisy Eron Mijiji Ragi and Preident Mr. Yomli Sora, Mrs. Ratan Anya Chairperson Oju Welfare Association and team, Galo Welfare Society, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Team from CRPF Senki View Chimpu, VKV Alumini Association, Theravada, Buddhist Cultural Society, NSS team from Arunodaya University, Bini Yanga Women college- Lekhi, Doimukh Government college, Dera Natung Govt. College-Itanagar and Media team of Capital Digital Cable Network, Doordarshan, NGO like Care Club and technical team form TRIHMS, other college students, Social workers and other Individuals participated in the event.

Addressing the event, SBTC Dy. Director Dr Joram Khopey presented PPT about the Blood Centre status and improvement of blood services in Arunachal Pradesh. On behalf of State Blood Transfusion Council, he thanked all the voluntary blood donors and Blood Centre staff of the state for their dedication and contribution in saving lives. He sought the cooperation and involvement of Community Based Organisations, Students Community and various Religious Groups in Blood donation drive in the state .

Lauding the role of voluntary blood donors, Project Director Dr.Riken Rina spoke about the importance of Voluntary Blood Donation from all quarters. Honorary Secretary IRCS,AP. Dr.Emi Rumi encouraged all the NSS volunteers to actively participate in the Voluntary Blood Donation in the state and also be a member of Indian Red Cross Society, AP.

Motivational speakers on Voluntary Blood Donation for the event we’re Mrs. Ratan Anya, Chairperson,OJU Welfare Association and the reigning Mrs.Arunachal cum brand ambassador of Arunachal Cancer Welfare Society.

TRIHMS Blood Centre Medical Officer, Dr. Tashi Paleng presented guidelines/importance of Voluntary Blood Donation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special invitee SP Capital Jimmy Chiram, IPS while sstateing on the importance of Voluntary Blood Donation uurged the youths and educational institutions to organize blood donation camps regularly and save lives.

Three organisations that provided exemplary services in the field of voluntary blood service were felicitated: Arunachal Cancer Welfare Society, Galo Welfare Society and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

A voluntary blood donation camp too was organized to mark the culmination of RaktdaanAmritMahotsav and collected 22 units of blood from the voluntary blood donors.