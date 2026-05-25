Arunachal: NHRC Complaint Filed Over Alleged Custodial Torture of Gumin Mize

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A formal complaint has been submitted to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging custodial torture of Arunachal Pradesh-based anti-drug activist Gumin Mize at Bihpuria Police Station in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The complaint was filed by Buteng Tayeng, a resident of Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh, who accused police personnel of subjecting Mize to physical assault, verbal abuse, and denial of proper medical examination during his detention. The petition has sought an independent inquiry into the incident and demanded action against the officials allegedly involved.

According to the complaint, Mize sustained multiple injuries while in custody. Images circulating on social media, purportedly showing bruises and injury marks on his body, have triggered strong reactions in Arunachal Pradesh and intensified public scrutiny over the allegations.

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Several civil society organizations, student bodies, and anti-drug groups have condemned the alleged incident and called for accountability. Activists and community leaders have urged human rights authorities to intervene and ensure transparency in any investigation conducted into the matter.

Gumin Mize is known in the region for participating in anti-drug awareness campaigns and community-based activism. Following the allegations, support for the activist has reportedly emerged from local residents and organizations across different districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

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The incident has also renewed discussions around custodial violence, policing practices, and human rights safeguards in the Northeast. Supporters and protesters have appealed to both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh authorities to ensure a fair, impartial, and time-bound investigation into the allegations.

As of the filing of the complaint, there has been no official public response from the Assam Police regarding the allegations made in the petition before the NHRC.