Arunachal: RTI Week Observed by APIC in Collaboration with Political Science Department, DNGC

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC), in collaboration with the Department of Political Science and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), organized a one-day workshop to mark RTI Week on October 6, 2025.

Themed “Empowering Citizens through the Right to Information”, the event aimed to enhance awareness about the Right to Information (RTI) Act and its vital role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and participatory governance. The workshop witnessed an impressive turnout of around 180 participants, including students and faculty from various departments.

State Information Commissioner Vijay Taram, gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, commended the enthusiastic participation of students. He emphasized that the RTI Act was introduced to strengthen transparency and accountability in government functioning. He urged citizens to use the Act responsibly and ethically, ensuring it serves the public interest rather than personal or frivolous pursuits.

Dr. B.K. Mishra, Head of the Department of Chemistry, DNGC, attended the event as Guest of Honour. In his address, he outlined the four foundational pillars of the RTI Act — transparency, accountability, participation, and legitimacy — and encouraged active public engagement to make RTI a more dynamic tool for democracy.

Mrs Maman Padung, APCS Registrar, APIC, attended as Special Guest and shared insights into the global evolution of the RTI movement. She acknowledged the tireless efforts of social activists like Aruna Roy, whose advocacy was instrumental in the Act’s implementation in India.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Dr. Suparna Bhatacharjee, Head of the Department of Political Science, DNGC, highlighted the importance of such workshops in broadening students’ understanding of democratic governance beyond classroom learning.

The workshop included two technical sessions. The first, “Rights of Citizens under RTI and Obligations of Public Authorities,” was conducted by Odi Menjo, who discussed citizens’ entitlements under the Act and the duties of Public Information Officers (PIOs).

And the second session, led by Bokin Lego, covered the procedural aspects of filing RTI applications, including format, fees, modes of submission, response timelines, and appeals.

An essay writing competition on “The Impact of the RTI Act on Transparency and Accountability in Governance” was also held, allowing students to express their views on the RTI’s transformative role.

Mrs Priscilla Tayeng, Deputy Registrar, APIC, delivered the vote of thanks, appreciating the efforts of all dignitaries, faculty members, and students for their active involvement. The program was successfully coordinated by Dr. Chalak Lowang, Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, DNGC.