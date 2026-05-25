Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Hands Over Appointment Orders to 404 Junior Engineers

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment towards ensuring a fair, transparent, and merit-based recruitment system while addressing the felicitation and distribution ceremony of appointment orders to 404 successful candidates of the Junior Engineer Combined Recruitment Examination (JECRE) 2025 conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Congratulating the newly-appointed Junior Engineers and their families, the Chief Minister said the achievement of the selected candidates reflected hard work, merit, and the support of parents and well-wishers. He informed that a total of 9,023 candidates had appeared for the recruitment process, out of which 1,236 qualified for the interview stage before 404 candidates were finally selected.

Khandu praised the APPSC for conducting the examination in a transparent and time-bound manner. He noted that the Commission had recently received the State Gold Medal during its 40th Foundation Day celebration along with the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for its reforms and efforts to restore credibility in the recruitment system.

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Recalling the controversies and irregularities that surfaced within the Commission in 2020, the Chief Minister said the State Government initiated major institutional reforms by addressing loopholes through consultations with experts and stakeholders. According to him, the APPSC has now emerged as a more robust institution capable of conducting transparent recruitment for Group A and Group B services.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the role of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), established in 2017, in streamlining recruitment for Group C posts and ensuring equal opportunities for aspirants irrespective of influence or connections. He said the State Government’s reform-driven approach was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on systemic reforms for accelerating Arunachal Pradesh’s development.

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Encouraging the selected candidates to aim for higher goals, including examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Khandu expressed confidence that many among the newly-appointed engineers would go on to occupy senior administrative positions in the future.

The newly-appointed Junior Engineers have been recruited across departments including Public Works Department (PWD), Rural Works Department (RWD), Urban Development & Housing (UD&H), Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE&WS), Hydro Power Development Department, and the Department of Power.

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Describing Junior Engineers as critical to the State’s infrastructure development, Khandu stressed the importance of maintaining quality, transparency, and timely completion of government projects. Referring to recent district-level reviews, he said shortage of technical manpower had emerged as a major concern and expressed confidence that the new appointments would help bridge the gap.

The Chief Minister further informed that the State Government would facilitate professional training for the recruits in collaboration with reputed institutions before their field postings. Initially, the engineers would be posted in planning and design wings to gain practical exposure under senior officers before handling field responsibilities independently.

Khandu also urged educated youths to contribute towards building a progressive environment by guiding unemployed youths towards productive opportunities and entrepreneurship beyond conventional government jobs. Referring to the rapid expansion of the hydropower sector, he stated that Arunachal Pradesh is currently witnessing investments worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore, which would significantly transform the State’s economy and create employment opportunities for future generations.

Reiterating that honesty and transparency remain central principles of the present government, the Chief Minister urged the newly-appointed engineers to serve the people with dedication, sincerity, and the spirit of “Team Arunachal.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, ministers, MLAs, senior officials, and officers of various departments were also present during the programme.