Tirap Resident Kamlo Mophuk Found Dead in Andhra Pradesh After Alleged Train Assault

KHONSA- The death of Kamlo Mophuk, a 51-year-old resident of Lazu village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, has triggered widespread grief and anger across Northeast India, with family members alleging negligence and delayed response by authorities in Andhra Pradesh.

Mophuk had reportedly left for Bengaluru on May 16 to visit his daughters who work there. According to family accounts, he boarded a train from Tinsukia in Assam and was expected to arrive safely in Karnataka within two days.

However, events reportedly took a distressing turn on May 18 when Mophuk was allegedly attacked and assaulted by unidentified passengers during the journey. Fearing for his safety, he prematurely deboarded at Ongole Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.

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Family members allege that despite approaching the Railway Police and a local police station in Ongole for assistance, Mophuk received little support. Later that evening, he contacted his daughter, Ngona Mophuk, informing her that unknown individuals were allegedly following him and that his phone battery was nearly exhausted. He also briefly spoke to his wife around 11 PM.

The following morning, on May 19, Mophuk reportedly made his final phone call at around 8 AM before his phone became unreachable.

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After efforts were initiated to trace his mobile location, authorities recovered his body near a cemetery area in Ongole on May 21. The incident has since generated strong reactions across Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast region, with concerns being raised over the safety and treatment of Northeast citizens travelling in other parts of India.

Regional media reports and statements from family members suggest that search operations gained momentum only after intervention by Arunachal Pradesh cabinet minister Wangki Lowang. Allegations have also emerged that local authorities informed the family about the recovery of the body only on May 23, two days after the discovery.

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The case has now intensified into a broader debate over institutional accountability, inter-state coordination and alleged apathy faced by citizens from the Northeast.

According to reports, police in Andhra Pradesh initially registered a case of unnatural death following the recovery of the body. However, family members and several organisations are now demanding the registration of a separate FIR against the unidentified individuals who allegedly assaulted Mophuk during the train journey.

Community leaders and relatives have also sought a transparent and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to his death, including whether delayed medical assistance or inadequate institutional response contributed to the tragedy.

Initial post-mortem procedures have reportedly been carried out in Andhra Pradesh, while the detailed medical findings are awaited. Family spokesperson Tony Mophuk stated that the final medical report would be crucial in determining whether Mophuk died due to injuries sustained during the alleged assault or due to exposure and lack of timely medical attention after leaving the railway station.

Meanwhile, coordination between the Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh police departments has reportedly intensified amid mounting public pressure and political scrutiny surrounding the case.