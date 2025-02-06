ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor releases a book ‘Birds are Poems’ 100 narrative poems

Poem collection will raise awareness about the vital role of birds in the ecosystem and underscore the importance of every living creature in nature: Governor

Last Updated: February 6, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor releases a book ‘Birds are Poems' 100 narrative poems

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), released a book titled ‘Birds are Poems; 100 Narrative Poems’, authored by Prof. Tomo Riba, Vice Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat, at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 6th February 2025.

Commending Prof. Riba for his literary contribution, the Governor said that the book beautifully highlights the significance of birds, one of nature’s most precious gifts, through poetic expression.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

He noted that the collection will raise awareness about the vital role of birds in the ecosystem and underscore the importance of every living creature in nature.

SHOCKING VIDEO; US Border Patrol Shares Video Of Indians In Chains

The Governor expressed his hope that the book will inspire readers to appreciate and protect these winged wonders. He said that it would foster a deeper connection between humans and nature.

The Governor also remarked that each poem carries moral and cultural significance, helping to preserve and promote the rich heritage and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Dasanglu Pul Released Books in Meyor Language

He suggested that the book be translated into local languages to further support the promotion of indigenous dialects.

Prof. Riba shared insights into his work, explaining that the book consists of 100 narrative poems that depict the behaviors of birds familiar to him. He highlighted the critical role birds play in human life, particularly in agriculture, environmental balance, and seasonal changes.

Also Read- Self-Defense Workshop for Girl Students held at PM SHRI School JNV in Tawang

However, he expressed concern over the threats birds face due to habitat destruction, pollution, and hunting for food, feathers, and other body parts. As a result, many birds have been forced to abandon their natural habitats in search of unfamiliar and often inhospitable environments, he said.

The event was attended by Commissioner of Education Amjad Tak and Secretary to the Governor Sharad Bhaskar Darade.

Tags
Last Updated: February 6, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: ASF meet with DHTE, advocate for the introduction of Sociology in government colleges

Arunachal: ASF meet with DHTE, advocate for the introduction of Sociology in government colleges

Arunachal: Governor emphasises on real-time monitoring of developmental works in the State

Arunachal: Governor emphasises on real-time monitoring of developmental works in the State

Arunachal: IG ITBP calls on the Governor

Arunachal: IG ITBP calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Governor flags off Arunachal Youth Contingent

Arunachal: Governor flags off Arunachal Youth Contingent

Arunachal: RGUSU Alumni Donate Books to Indigenous School

Arunachal: RGUSU Alumni Donate Books to Indigenous School

Arunachal: YMCR, Capital Police clean up 12.96 tons of garbage from Yagamso River

Arunachal: YMCR, Capital Police clean up 12.96 tons of garbage from Yagamso River

Operation Dawn 2024: A Landmark in Crime Reduction and Drug Control in ICR Naharlagun

Operation Dawn 2024: A Landmark in Crime Reduction and Drug Control in ICR Naharlagun

Arunachal Governor, Chief Minister exchange New Year greetings

Arunachal Governor, Chief Minister exchange New Year greetings

Itanagar: Mayor meets with CM, discuss strengthening of urban development

Arunachal: Governor hands over Cheque of Rs 30 Lakhs to Deepak Nabam living Home

Arunachal: Governor hands over Cheque of Rs 30 Lakhs to Deepak Nabam living Home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button