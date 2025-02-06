Arunachal: Governor releases a book ‘Birds are Poems’ 100 narrative poems

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), released a book titled ‘Birds are Poems; 100 Narrative Poems’, authored by Prof. Tomo Riba, Vice Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat, at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 6th February 2025.

Commending Prof. Riba for his literary contribution, the Governor said that the book beautifully highlights the significance of birds, one of nature’s most precious gifts, through poetic expression.

He noted that the collection will raise awareness about the vital role of birds in the ecosystem and underscore the importance of every living creature in nature.

SHOCKING VIDEO; US Border Patrol Shares Video Of Indians In Chains

The Governor expressed his hope that the book will inspire readers to appreciate and protect these winged wonders. He said that it would foster a deeper connection between humans and nature.

The Governor also remarked that each poem carries moral and cultural significance, helping to preserve and promote the rich heritage and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Dasanglu Pul Released Books in Meyor Language

He suggested that the book be translated into local languages to further support the promotion of indigenous dialects.

Prof. Riba shared insights into his work, explaining that the book consists of 100 narrative poems that depict the behaviors of birds familiar to him. He highlighted the critical role birds play in human life, particularly in agriculture, environmental balance, and seasonal changes.

Also Read- Self-Defense Workshop for Girl Students held at PM SHRI School JNV in Tawang

However, he expressed concern over the threats birds face due to habitat destruction, pollution, and hunting for food, feathers, and other body parts. As a result, many birds have been forced to abandon their natural habitats in search of unfamiliar and often inhospitable environments, he said.

The event was attended by Commissioner of Education Amjad Tak and Secretary to the Governor Sharad Bhaskar Darade.