Itanagar: 10th Arunachal Film Festival Begins

ITANAGAR- The 10th edition of the Arunachal Film Festival (AFF) commenced today at TNZ Cinema, Itanagar, organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR) in collaboration with the Film Federation of Arunachal (FFA).

The event was inaugurated by Honourable Minister of Education, PD Sona, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. The AFF will be held from 6th February to 8th February 2025. The three screens at TNZ cinemas were all full and packed.

Speaking at the event, PD Sona lauded the efforts of the organizers in promoting the film industry in Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasized the power of cinema as a tool for mass communication, capable of spreading positive messages and driving societal change.

“If used properly, films can bring about a positive transformation apart from financial gains. With the growth of technology and the rise of social media and OTT platforms, there are immense opportunities for talented individuals,” he said.

Sona further stated that youth must be channelized productively, comparing them to nuclear power—capable of both positive and negative impacts depending on how they are guided. He encouraged aspiring filmmakers to use platforms like AFF to showcase their talent and contribute to the growth of Arunachal’s film industry.

Earlier, Nyali Ete, IAS Secretary (IPR), delivered the welcome address, outlining the three-day AFF schedule. He mentioned that this year’s festival prioritizes films from the Northeast, with a special focus on entries from Arunachal Pradesh.

Ete informed that the curtain raiser event, held on January 30, featured the documentary “Zero to Hero”, which received an overwhelming response. He also highlighted the introduction of a feedback box to gather constructive suggestions for future editions of AFF.

Organizing Secretary S. Flago appreciated the government’s efforts in providing a platform for filmmakers, producers, actors, and artists. He urged participants to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by AFF.

Meanwhile, Techi U Tara, President of the Film Federation of Arunachal, acknowledged the challenges faced by filmmakers in the state. Despite hurdles, he praised individual filmmakers for their dedication and expressed optimism about the growing recognition of Arunachal’s cinema beyond the state.

“With collective efforts from all stakeholders, the film industry in Arunachal Pradesh will achieve new heights,” he stated. He also encouraged constructive criticism to help improve and strengthen the industry.

Screenings on Opening Day

The festival’s first day featured the screening of “Numb”, directed by Janeth Pinngam, and “Map Al – The Salt”, directed by Joram Tapak.

The three-day Arunachal Film Festival is set to celebrate regional cinema, providing a crucial platform for filmmakers and promoting the growth of the film industry in the state.