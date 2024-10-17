Arunachal: Chief secretary flags off expedition to Khangri Glacier

TAWANG- The Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Manish Kumar Gupta on Thursday flagged off second scientific expedition to Khangri Glacier in Tawang district, targeting the study of glacial dynamics and their ecological impacts on the region’s ecosystem.

This collaborative mission involves scientists from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) Goa, the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) Itanagar, and IIT Roorkee’s research scholars.

During a brief interaction with the chief secretary, the team briefed him on their field activities, which will include the installation of an Automatic Weather Station with satellite communication, an Automatic Water Level Recorder, hydrological investigations and the collection of snow and sediment samples for lab analysis.

They will also perform steam ice drilling for mass balance measurement and gather other critical data during the fieldwork.

Tana Tage, director of CES&HS, said this collaborative effort is part of an ongoing initiative to conduct in-depth glaciological and cryosphere studies in the Arunachal Himalayas.

Focused on glaciological studies, the team endeavors to perform critical research such as glacier flow discharge measurements, riverbed profiling, and ice drilling.

The team aims to establish a permanent base camp for ongoing glacial studies. This initiative is crucial for addressing the consequences of climate change, like glacial melting and water resource management, thus ensuring the sustainability of local ecosystems and communities.

Additionally, the team will identify a suitable location to establish a permanent base camp as part of the Polar and Cryosphere Studies (PACER). This camp will serve as a logistical hub for future glaciological studies, focusing on Khangri Glacier and other glaciers in Arunachal Pradesh.