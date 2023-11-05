Arunachal: “Governor B.D. Mishra Children’s Park” Inaugurated at Oju Mission School, Pappu Nallah

ITANAGAR- Oju Welfare Association (OWA), added yet another feather to it’s already decorated Oju Mission School, Pappu Nallah, by inaugurating a long awaited “Governor B.D. Mishra Children’s Park” On 5th of November 2023. Such park within the campus was a long cherished wish of Oju Welfare Association.

The programme was graced by Dr. Sharat Chauhan, Principal Secretary, Finance, Planning & Investment, Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Health & Family Welfare, Govt. Of Arunachal Pradesh, as Chief Guest.

He was accompanied by Mrs. Chauhan, Secretary Planning & Investment, R.K. Sharma, Director Planning & Investment, Pallav Dey, Range Forest Officer, Taba Begi as Special Invitees.

Initially the dignitaries were accorded warm reception by Mrs Ratan Anya, Chairperson, Oju Welfare Association, Children and other staffs of Oju Mission School (OMS), and Oju Welfare Association. Later the Chief Guest inaugurated “Governor B.D. Mishra Children’s Park” and declared the park open for the children’s.

Mrs Ratan Anya, Chairperson, Oju Welfare Association, in her welcome speech highlighted the activities carried out by Oju Welfare Association for needy women and underprivileged children. She informed that the then Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd) and presently Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, visit to Oju Mission School in the year 2019, he was highly impressed with the services rendered towards empowerment of such underprivileged children and also observed the need of recreation place for such children sheltered and studying at OMS, he assured to established a similar children’s park alike the one at Raj Bhawan. So to convey our gratitude to the then Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, we have named the park us “Governor B.D. Mishra Children’s Park”. She also exhorted that OWA is committed for providing a conducive study environment through holistic development in all spheres.

Chief Guest, of the program Dr. Sharat Chauhan, in his address thank Chairperson OWA, for inviting him to inaugurate the park. He also shared that the then Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, concern for OWA and other children during and post pandemic, and also stated that Governor had told to open the parks for children’s as soon as the pandemic ends.

He further stated that along with studies games and sports and recreational activities too are equally important. And also advised the children to bring sportsmanship within and asked them to study hard, play well and fair.

Children’s also displayed beautiful and colourful group dance, action dance, songs and also demonstrated Yoga Asanas for the dignitaries.

All the dignitaries also planted tree sapling on the occasion and also visited kitchen garden -cum- tree plantation area and then headed towards the auditorium to grace the formal programme.