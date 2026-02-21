VIRAL

Viral Video of a Tiger Seen Near Shivling Sparks Devotion, Caution

A viral video from Katni’s Sadar forest range showing a tiger near a Shivling has drawn devotional reactions online, while forest officials stress wildlife behaviour and public safety.

KATNI ( Madhya Pradesh )-  A video capturing a tiger approaching a weathered Shivling near a village in the Sadar forest range of Katni district has gone viral on social media, triggering a mix of devotional interpretations and wildlife safety concerns.

The footage shows the tiger briefly interacting with the stone structure before quietly disappearing into the surrounding greenery. Many devotees online have described the sighting as a divine sign associated with Pashupatinath, a form of Lord Shiva regarded as the protector of animals.

However, forest officials have urged the public to avoid attributing religious meanings that could encourage risky behaviour near wildlife habitats.

Range officials, including forest officer Ajay Mishra, said the animal’s behaviour appeared consistent with natural actions such as scent-marking or scratching rather than any unusual or symbolic activity. He emphasised that the area falls within active tiger movement corridors and that human presence could pose serious risks.

Following the circulation of the video, authorities have increased patrolling in nearby villages and forest zones to prevent crowds from gathering at the site. Residents have been advised to stay away from the location and avoid attempting to approach or photograph wild animals.

Wildlife experts noted that viral videos often lead to unintended consequences, including increased human-tiger encounters, which can endanger both local communities and animals. Officials reiterated that maintaining safe distance and respecting forest advisories remain essential to ensuring coexistence between humans and wildlife.

