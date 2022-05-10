Itanagar: APCTA calls on Education Minister

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) led by its President Mr. Narmi Darang and General Secretary Mrs. Tumbom Riba Jomoh along with other CEC Members of APCTA met Minister of Education Er. Taba Tedir at his office chamber in Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat today to submit a two point memorandum regarding enhancement of retirement age of college teachers to 65 years of age and Professorship for qualified college teachers (Associate Professors) as per the provision provided in the UGC Regulations issued from time to time. Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) led by its President Mr. Narmi Darang and General Secretary Mrs. Tumbom Riba Jomoh along with other CEC Members of APCTA met Minister of Education Er. Taba Tedir at his office chamber in Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat today to submit a two point memorandum regarding enhancement of retirement age of college teachers to 65 years of age and Professorship for qualified college teachers (Associate Professors) as per the provision provided in the UGC Regulations issued from time to time.

The team impressed upon the Minister of Education the need of the above two points especially in view of New Education Policy (NEP). Moreover, many states like Mizoram, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh etc have already enhanced the retirement age of college teachers to 65 years.

Further, the team submitted a Draft proposal for Recruitment Rule (RR) for the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education. The President, APCTA briefed the Honourable Minister regarding the requirement of new Recruitment Rule (RR) for the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education which was prepared by a team comprising of senior faculty members including Principals from various colleges of Arunachal Pradesh with a single objective to streamline the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education and revamp the higher education sector in the state.

The Minister after patient listening agreed in principle to give priority to the matters placed while acknowledging the validity of the points submitted by the APCTA team. He expressed his hope of revamping not only the higher education sector but the entire education sector of the state. He called for collaborative works from all the stakeholders to achieve his vision of producing better human resources for overall development of the state.

Later, the APCTA team called on the Director, Higher and Technical Education Alik Jongkey and discussed in length various issues pertaining to the colleges of Arunachal Pradesh.