Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls 2024: NPP releases first list of 29 candidates

Last Updated: March 23, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR- The National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday released  its first list of 29 candidates for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls scheduled for April 19.

The announcement, made by the party’s national general secretary James P K Sangma, included three sitting MLAs, one former minister and three former legislators. The list also featured 22 first-time candidates.

Among the key contenders are Thangwang Wangham, former two-time MLA and current president of the party’s state unit, who will contest for the Longding-Pumao constituency in Longding district.

Former minister Japu Deru will seek election from Bomdila constituency, while ex-MLA Tani Loffa and Dikto Yekar will contest from Seppa West and Daporijo constituencies, respectively, the party said.

Other significant candidates include sitting Independent MLA Karikho Kri, who will seek re-election from Tezu constituency, and sitting NPP MLA Gokar Basar, contesting again from Basar.

Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, a sitting BJP MLA from Kalaktang constituency, who was denied a BJP ticket, will contest as an NPP nominee.

The decision by the NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, to abstain from fielding candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state and instead support BJP candidates, reflects its alliance with the North East Democratic Alliance.

Candidate List 

