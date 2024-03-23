ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: week long Celebration of Poshan Pakhwada concluded at Tezu

The activities were conducted at various AWCs of Tezu & Sunpura sector successfully with the key themes.

Last Updated: March 23, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: week long Celebration of Poshan Pakhwada concluded at Tezu

TEZU-  The Tezu ICDS Project in-collaboration with District ICDS Cell, Tezu has concluded the week-long “Celebration of Poshan Pakhwada” started from  11th to 23rd March, 2024 at Model Anganwadi Centre, Tribal Colony.

During the programme Mrs  Sujan Krisikro, CDPO, Tezu has briefing the main Aim & Objective of Celebration of Poshan Pakhwada, she spoke about the Pakhwada aims to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition and promote healthy eating habits.

She also highlights the Poshan Pakhwada is to focus on the key themes which include PoshanBhi, PadhaiBhi (PBPB), Tradition and Local dietary practices focused sensitization around nutrition and Health of Pregnant Women & IYCF (Infant and Young Child Feeding Practices).

The activities were conducted at various AWCs of Tezu & Sunpura sector successfully with the key themes.

During the programme distribution of Medicine/ First Aid Kit under BBBP, prizes on Traditional Millet-based recipe contest etc. through Smti Pemchom Lama, DD(Industries) & Ms. Tomoi Sumyang, BMM, ArSRLM, Tezu.

The programme concluded with Vote of thanks by Ritege Mihu, Extension Officer(WCS).

