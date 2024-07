Arunachal: 600 schools with zero, low enrolment shut in the state

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Wednesday said the state government has shut around 600 schools, which were either non-functional or had zero enrolment.

Replying to a question from lone Congress MLA Kumar Waii in the assembly, Sona said the government is planning to close more such schools with zero or low enrolment.

Nearly 600 such schools have already been shut or merged with other schools, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh has over 2,800 government-run lower primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, with more than 7,600 regular teachers.

During the Question Hour, crucial questions were addressed regarding the state’s education system. Responding to MLA Kumar Waii’s concerns about low enrolment rates and poor teacher-student ratios in village schools, Education Minister acknowledged the issues and outlined the government’s initiative-taking measures and plans.

Schools with extremely low or zero enrolment will be closed, and inter-village residential schools will be established to provide a conducive learning environment. The minister committed to leading by example, starting this initiative in his constituency.

Sona also said shortage of teachers is being managed by appointing teachers on a stop-gap arrangement under the Mukhya Mantri Shiksha Kosh (MMSK).

The government has placed a requisition with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for conducting recruitment exams for teachers, the minister said.