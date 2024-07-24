ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 600 schools with zero, low enrolment shut in the state

Arunachal Pradesh has over 2,800 government-run lower primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, with more than 7,600 regular teachers.

Last Updated: July 24, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: 600 schools with zero, low enrolment shut in the state
File Photo

ITANAGAR:  Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Wednesday said the state government has shut around 600 schools, which were either non-functional or had zero enrolment.

Replying to a question from lone Congress MLA Kumar Waii in the assembly, Sona said the government is planning to close more such schools with zero or low enrolment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Nearly 600 such schools have already been shut or merged with other schools, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh has over 2,800 government-run lower primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, with more than 7,600 regular teachers.

During the Question Hour, crucial questions were addressed regarding the state’s education system. Responding to MLA Kumar Waii’s concerns about low enrolment rates and poor teacher-student ratios in village schools, Education Minister acknowledged the issues and outlined the government’s initiative-taking measures and plans.

Schools with extremely low or zero enrolment will be closed, and inter-village residential schools will be established to provide a conducive learning environment. The minister committed to leading by example, starting this initiative in his constituency.

Also Read- Education Minister Outlines Commitment to Educational Reforms

Sona also said shortage of teachers is being managed by appointing teachers on a stop-gap arrangement under the Mukhya Mantri Shiksha Kosh (MMSK).

The government has placed a requisition with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for conducting recruitment exams for teachers, the minister said.

Tags
Last Updated: July 24, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Gajraj Corps Enhances Educational Facilities at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya in Thingbu

Arunachal: Gajraj Corps Enhances Educational Facilities at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya in Thingbu

Arunachal: First large scale cabbage garden of Ziro starts its sale of produce

Arunachal: First large scale cabbage garden of Ziro starts its sale of produce

APSSB Recruitment 2024: 71 posts of Lower Division Clerk, Apply online till August 7

APSSB Recruitment 2024: 71 posts of Lower Division Clerk, Apply online till August 7

Arunachal: BJP MLA Ninong Ering urges taking up China’s under-construction mega dam issue with Centre

Arunachal: BJP MLA Ninong Ering urges taking up China’s under-construction mega dam issue with Centre

Arunachal Pradesh tables Bill to curb the irregularities and use of unfair means in public examinations

Arunachal Pradesh tables Bill to curb the irregularities and use of unfair means in public examinations

Arunachal: Accurate and up-to date information is vital for decision making on Border Issues, says MLA Nabam Vivek

Arunachal: Accurate and up-to date information is vital for decision making on Border Issues, says MLA Nabam Vivek

Arunachal: HIM International School emerges state champion in Fit India Quiz competition

Arunachal: HIM International School emerges state champion in Fit India Quiz competition

Aging Dreams: The Saga of Lingering APPSC Exam

Aging Dreams: The Saga of Lingering APPSC Exam

Arunachal: Pema Khandu lauds police for ensuring essential supplies to landslide-affected villages

Arunachal: Pema Khandu lauds police for ensuring essential supplies to landslide-affected villages

Arunachal: Army conducts a mock exercise focused on disaster preparedness in Tawang

Arunachal: Army conducts a mock exercise focused on disaster preparedness in Tawang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button