Assam Rifles Organises Bike Rally, Cultural Evening to Honour Hav Hangpan Dada

KHONSA- The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles organised a series of commemorative events on Sunday to mark the 10th Balidan Diwas of Late Havildar Hangpan Dada, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery and sacrifice in the service of the nation.

As part of the observance, a bike rally was conducted from Deomali Helipad to the martyr’s memorial at Borduria in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district. Around 70 participants, including Assam Rifles personnel, civilians and local youth, joined the rally to pay tribute to the decorated soldier.

According to officials, the rally aimed to promote patriotism, national integration and awareness about the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces. Participants carried messages highlighting peace, unity and remembrance of soldiers who laid down their lives in defence of the country.

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In addition to the rally, the Assam Rifles also organised a cultural evening programme at Towang Lowangdong Auditorium in Khonsa to honour the life and legacy of Late Hav Hangpan Dada. The programme witnessed participation from local residents, students, civil dignitaries, administrative officers and security personnel.

The event was attended by several public representatives and officials, including Wanglin Lowangdong, Techu Aran, Namneet Singh, Aditya and John KK Matey, along with military and administrative officials.

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The cultural evening featured patriotic songs, skits and a documentary screening depicting the life, courage and sacrifice of Hav Hangpan Dada. Family members and close associates of the soldier also shared personal reflections and paid tribute to his commitment and service to the nation.

Officials stated that the programme aimed to instill patriotism among the youth, strengthen the spirit of national unity and preserve the legacy of the gallant soldier for future generations.

The commemorative events concluded with floral tributes and collective homage being paid to the braveheart, reaffirming a shared commitment towards the ideals of selfless service, sacrifice and nation-building.

Late Hav Hangpan Dada is widely regarded as one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most respected military heroes and continues to be remembered for his contribution and courage during counter-insurgency operations.

Khonsa Battalion organised a solemn wreath-laying ceremony on 26 May 2026 at the memorial of Late Hav Hangpan Dada, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous), at Borduria, marking the 10th Balidan Diwas of the braveheart and paying homage to his supreme sacrifice, extraordinary courage and unwavering devotion to the nation.

Floral wreaths were laid as a mark of profound respect and remembrance by Wanglin Lowangdong, MLA, Borduria-Bogapani; Techu Aran, Deputy Commissioner, Tirap; Aditya Singh, Superintendent of Police, Khonsa; B. Tawsik, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Deomali; and Smt. Chasen Lowang Dada, wife of Martyr Hangpan Dada.