Arunachal: Governor KT Parnaik Visits Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College in Jote

ITANAGAR- KT Parnaik, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, visited the Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College at Jote, around 27 kilometres from Itanagar, on Tuesday and emphasized the need for strengthening legal research, ethical leadership and technology-driven legal education.

The Governor, accompanied by Amjad Tak, Milorai Modi, Lobsang Tsering and Principal Gijo George, visited various sections of the college campus and reviewed its infrastructure and academic environment.

Addressing students and faculty members, the Governor said the institution should focus on legal research, community legal outreach, AI-assisted legal studies and technology-enabled legal education to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. He highlighted the importance of academic work on constitutional governance, cyber laws, environmental protection, border issues, tribal rights and indigenous legal systems.

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The Governor also encouraged the strengthening of Legal Aid Cells and urged students to view law as a public trust dedicated to justice for ordinary citizens. Stressing the growing relevance of the legal profession, he referred to developments such as digital courts, e-filing systems and virtual hearings, while calling upon students to combine legal knowledge with empathy, ethics and social sensitivity.

Emphasising discipline, integrity and constitutional values, the Governor expressed confidence that the institution could emerge as a centre of legal scholarship and public service in the North East. He said legal education carries the responsibility of promoting fairness, truth and service to humanity.

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During his interaction with faculty members, the Governor stressed academic excellence, mentorship, innovation in teaching methods and institutional discipline. He urged the college community to maintain originality, integrity and commitment to quality legal education.

Sharing his observations on the campus infrastructure, the Governor said the quality and maintenance standards required improvement. He appealed to students, teachers and the administration to work collectively towards building a cleaner, greener and academically vibrant campus environment.

Commissioner of Education Amjad Tak also addressed the gathering during the programme. Principal Dr Gijo George briefed the Governor on the activities, achievements and ongoing efforts of the State’s only government law college in advancing legal education and academic standards.