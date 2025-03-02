Arunachal: SJETA Minister Meets Queer Community, Assures Support for LGBTQIA+ Rights and Welfare

ITANAGAR- The Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment, and Tribal Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh, Kento Jini, met with members of the queer community from AP QueerStation. Led by its founder, Sawang Wangchha, the discussion addressed several critical issues faced by the community.

Wangchha submitted a list of proposals seeking assistance from nodal government departments in organizing advocacy and workshop programs on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act. He highlighted that government departments currently have limited knowledge of the Act, leading to inefficiencies in its implementation and inadequate support for the community.

Additionally, he requested government assistance in conducting sensitization and awareness programs, as well as support for organizing an annual queer event in June to celebrate Pride Month. He emphasized that such initiatives are crucial for the upliftment and visibility of the queer community in the state.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Son, Gamjum Laye, Earns Indian Army Officer Rank Through NCC Special Entry Scheme

Trans pioneer Miss Bips also raised concerns about the challenges faced by the transgender community, including social discrimination. She urged the government to prioritize efforts in preventing HIV and other diseases, which are increasing among both the queer and heterosexual populations in Arunachal. She further stressed the need for a Transgender Welfare Board to safeguard the community’s well-being.

Miss Bips also highlighted the importance of improved healthcare facilities specifically for transgender individuals, the establishment of separate public toilets for the community, and dedicated help desks at banks to enhance accessibility and support.

Also Read- IFCSAP take out Sadbhavna Pad Yatra in support of Freedom of Religion Act

Minister Kento Jini assured the community of his commitment to assisting them within his capacity and official protocols. During the discussion, he acknowledged that the concept of gender and sexual minorities (LGBTQIA+) is still relatively new in the state, and while public understanding may take time to develop, he pledged to provide all possible support from his end.

The members expressed their satisfaction and happiness, noting that the minister was very cooperative and forward-thinking in addressing the needs of gender and sexual minorities. They remain hopeful that the same level of commitment and energy will be reflected in the efforts of the department responsible for supporting the queer community in the state.