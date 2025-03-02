Arunachal: Rss Chief Mohan Bhagwat Visits Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN – In a significant and spiritually enriching visit, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, today visited the Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo, an indigenous prayer center located in the serene Pachin Colony of Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Namlo, which holds immense cultural and spiritual importance for the Nyishi community, is dedicated to the worship of the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo), symbolizing universal existence, enlightenment, and nature’s harmony.

The RSS chief participated in the prayer ceremony, immersing himself in the peaceful atmosphere of the Namlo alongside the local devotees. His active participation in the rituals highlighted his deep respect for the age-old spiritual heritage of the indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo stands as a spiritual pillar for the Nyishi people, where prayers and rituals are performed every Sunday to honor the celestial deities Donyi and Polo.

Bhagwat’s visit was seen as a gesture of spiritual solidarity and a reaffirmation of the importance of preserving indigenous cultural and religious traditions.

During the visit, RSS chief engaged in meaningful discussions with the Namlo priests and devotees, acknowledging their efforts in preserving ancestral customs.

He praised their unwavering commitment to maintaining sacred practices while fostering unity and spiritual strength within the community.

Additionally, Bhagwat emphasized the need to balance the preservation of cultural heritage with modern aspirations, underscoring that spiritual practices like those at Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo play a vital role in building societal harmony and contributing to nation-building efforts.

The visit concluded with heartfelt prayers for universal peace, prosperity, and well-being, inspiring the devotees and attendees. Bhagwat’s presence underscored the profound significance of safeguarding indigenous traditions and their role in fostering a harmonious and inclusive future.