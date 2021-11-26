Uncategorized

Itanagar: Workshop on E-BAAT held at DNGC

More than hundred enthusiastic students participated in the workshop.

November 26, 2021
  This was the very first time, RBI, has conducted e-BAAT workshop for college students.

ITANAGAR- The Department of Commerce, DNGC, Itanagar organised a day long workshop on e-BAAT (Electronic Banking Awareness and Training) to create awareness about electronic banking mechanism in collaboration with Canara Bank, Itanagar branch, at the initiative of RBI on 26.11.2021.

More than hundred enthusiastic students participated in the workshop. Resource Person Shri Kishan Kumar, Manager, RBI Guwahati Office, informed the participants that RBI  has  been conducting structured awareness and banking programmes on digital banking  for law enforcement agencies, SHGs, Paramilitary Forces and Entrepreneurs Nation-wide. However, for the very first time, RBI, has conducted e-BAAT workshop for college students.

The workshop was divided into three segments- overview of the digital transactions, modus operandi of Fraud and Complain redressal Mechanism.

The participants were espoused on various topics relevant for today’s digital banking system and the upcoming initiatives of RBI like USSD , which will enable secured and safe banking transactions even in remote areas where internet facilities are absent.

Sunil Kumar, Chief- Manager, Canara Bank, Itanagar Branch, enlightened the participants that Canara Bank is the pioneer bank which introduced Credit Card System for the first time in country and to facilitate digital economy the bank has developed its own CANDI mobile banking app with unique user- friendly features.

Principal, Dr. M.Q. Khan, emphasised the relevance and significance of e-banking, especially in pandemic times. Dr. A. K. Pandey, H.O.D, Commerce Department highlighted that such workshops are really important for the students, as they are forerunners of digital economy.

The entire programme was co-ordinated by Dr. Likha Eichir and Ms. Geyir Ete, Assistant Professors of Commerce Department. The students were enthralled and aspired for more such informative and educative sessions in near future.

