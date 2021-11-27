Arunachal

Arunachal student dies after his two-wheeler collides with college bus in Dehradun

Arunachalee students took out a candlelight march in reminiscence of their fellow pupil.

November 27, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal student dies after his two-wheeler collides with college bus in Dehradun
Story Highlights
  • The management of Dolphin Institute offers heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Brave Norbu. May his soul rest in peace

DEHRADUN– Students belongs to Arunachal Pradesh, and studying in different collages in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, took out a candlelight march on Friday in reminiscence of their fellow pupil, Brave Norbu who lost his life in a tragic accident on Thursday.  Late Norbu, son of Kesang Norbu is from Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Brave Norbu(24) died in a road accident after his two-wheeler collided with the bus of his college. He was pursuing BSc Agriculture from Dolphin(PG) Institute of biomedical and natural science. He was currently at the 5th semester.

Meanwhile, the students who studied with Norbu have demanded action against the driver for carelessness.

 The police added that the accident is being investigated and action will be taken against the bus driver if a case is lodged in the matter.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased have reached Dehradun and will return to Arunachal with the mortal remains of Late Norbu.  The last rites will be held in his native place only.

Tags
November 27, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: APCC Condemn the statement made by Governor BD Mishra and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Arunachal: APCC Condemn the statement made by Governor BD Mishra and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

November 22, 2021
Arunachal: Security forces apprehends 4 ENNG cadres in Changlang dist

Arunachal: Security forces apprehends 4 ENNG cadres in Changlang dist

November 22, 2021
Arunachal: Adis and Tai Khamtis sign joint declaration for peaceful co-existence

Arunachal: Adis and Tai Khamtis sign joint declaration for peaceful co-existence

November 21, 2021
Arunachal: 13-Years-old school dropout boy starts Mushroom Farming

Arunachal: 13-Years-old school dropout boy starts Mushroom Farming

November 21, 2021
Arunachal: Army Concludes Hospitality & Adventure Tourism Course in Aalo

Arunachal: Army Concludes Hospitality & Adventure Tourism Course in Aalo

November 21, 2021
Arunachal: ZPM Mebo Banggo-II makes school visit

Arunachal: ZPM Mebo Banggo-II makes school visit

November 20, 2021
Climate change is a real threat to the entire earth: Says Chowna Mein

Climate change is a real threat to the entire earth: Says Chowna Mein

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: Governor attends Sainik Sammelan

Arunachal: Governor attends Sainik Sammelan

November 20, 2021
Mass joining of Mr: Wangshu wangsu 2019 JD(S) MLA Candidate along with 150 members of chatting village join the india largest political party BJP

Arunachal: Wangshu wangsu with supporters join BJP

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: Sarbananda Sonowal announces major initiatives to push AYUSH in Northeast

Arunachal: Sarbananda Sonowal announces major initiatives to push AYUSH in Northeast

November 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button