Arunachal student dies after his two-wheeler collides with college bus in Dehradun

Story Highlights The management of Dolphin Institute offers heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Brave Norbu. May his soul rest in peace

DEHRADUN– Students belongs to Arunachal Pradesh, and studying in different collages in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, took out a candlelight march on Friday in reminiscence of their fellow pupil, Brave Norbu who lost his life in a tragic accident on Thursday. Late Norbu, son of Kesang Norbu is from Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Brave Norbu(24) died in a road accident after his two-wheeler collided with the bus of his college. He was pursuing BSc Agriculture from Dolphin(PG) Institute of biomedical and natural science. He was currently at the 5th semester.

Meanwhile, the students who studied with Norbu have demanded action against the driver for carelessness.

The police added that the accident is being investigated and action will be taken against the bus driver if a case is lodged in the matter.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased have reached Dehradun and will return to Arunachal with the mortal remains of Late Norbu. The last rites will be held in his native place only.