Honeymoon Turns Tragic: Indore Man Found Dead in Meghalaya Gorge, Wife Still Missing

SHILLONG- A honeymoon getaway to Meghalaya ended in tragedy as Raja Raghuvanshi (30), a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was found murdered near Weisawdong Falls in the East Khasi Hills. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi (27), is still missing.

The newlyweds had arrived in Meghalaya on May 20 and went missing on May 23 after checking out from a homestay in Nongriat village. An intensive search operation followed.

On June 2, Raja’s body was discovered in a 100-foot-deep gorge. A machete suspected to be the murder weapon and a smashed mobile phone were recovered at the scene.

Also Read- BJP Observes World Environment Day with Green Initiatives and Tree Plantation Drive

Police confirmed Raja was hacked to death. His gold jewelry and wallet were missing, indicating a possible robbery and murder.

The search for Sonam continues in difficult terrain and heavy rainfall. A stained raincoat believed to belong to her was found near the site. Forensic tests are being conducted to confirm its identity.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Flags Off Electric Bus Fleet on World Environment Day 2025

An audio message from Sonam to her mother-in-law on May 23, and a final call from Raja to his mother, provided insight into their last known movements. CCTV footage from a Shillong hotel on May 22 and their abandoned scooter help trace their path.

The family has accused local authorities of delayed action and is demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has assured full support and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

As the nation mourns Raja’s death, hope remains that Sonam will be found soon.