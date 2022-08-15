76th I-Day: Celebrated at Directorate of Accounts & Treasuries

ITANAGAR- The 76th Independence Day was celebrated in the Directorate of Accounts & Treasuries, Itanagar with 100 percent enthusiastic participation of its employees with zeal and vigour joined by the Itanagar Treasury led by Gautam Saha, Treasury Officer and Naharlagun Treasury led by Kaling Ratan.

TO, Naharlagun commemorating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ under the overall supervision of the Finance & Accounts Officer (HQ) Taniyang Tatung.

The Director of Accounts & Treasuries, Sukhamay Bhowmik unfurled the tricolor amidst the entire office complex donned with the smaller size of the national flags under the triumph of the National Anthem.

On the auspicious occasion, two gender justice services were inaugurated on the popular demand of the women employees (i) a ‘Baby Care Centre’ [for breast & food feeding of infants for working mothers of the office] inaugurated by the Joint Director of Accounts & Treasuries, Tarh Tabin and a dedicated multi-user ‘Ladies Washroom’ inaugurated by Partha Bhattacharya, SFAO -cum- Deputy Director of Accounts & Treasuries.

The conference room has also been refurbished and fine tuned sets to serve as the common dinning for lunch and dedicated to its employees by the Director of Accounts & Treasuries.

Token incentives to the performing employees were also awarded on the solemn occasion by the Director of Accounts & Treasuries, Sukhamay Bhowmik.