Arunachal: Governor interacts with NDA aspirants

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) interacted with the students from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Jairampur, Changlang District, who are preparing for National Defence Academy (NDA) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 19th June 2024.

The Governor shared his experiences and suggested inspiring ideas for success in their endeavour. He said that UPSC and SSB exams are challenges that will need to be surmounted by the students. Also, a high score in the UPSC written exam will ensure a place in the merit list, leading to selection for NDA.

The Governor encouraged the students to work hard for written examinations and stressed on good general awareness. He advised them to surround themselves with sources of knowledge, including inspiring and successful people, optimum use of the internet, and read stories of war heroes, who have done beyond their duty.

The Governor said that service in the armed forces is a noble profession, which gives the opportunity to lead, excel and serve the Motherland.

The Governor opined that educational institutes must conduct pre-UPSC examinations and create obstacle courses in the school premises to prepare students for the Staff Selection Board and final selection for NDA.

The Governor was keen to see more youth from Arunachal Pradesh, making it to the National Defence Academy, Indian Military Academy and Officers Training Academy and bring laurels to the State in coming years.

As part of the preparation, the NDA aspiring students from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh underwent a two-month training course at Bhonsala Military School, Nashik sponsored by Vivekananda Kendra, Arunachal Pradesh.