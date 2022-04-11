Itanagar: Culture of Dumping Waste in Rivulet in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- What is the name of the rivulet that streams through the heart of our City Naharlagun? No one knows, it is just known to us as a dumping ground. Well some refer to it as Dam Nala and some just say nala. The source of the Dam nala, are the fresh mountain water tributaries and it is fresh and clean up there, until the stream meets with the civilization. The rivulet is full of household hazardous waste, and residents living near the rivulet are using it as a permanent source of dumping ground.

The area between Polo Colony to till the Barapani River the rivulet is packed with, medical, plastic, household wastes etc. The people living near rivulet are far away from hygiene and sanitary, the living condition is inhuman and looks like people have forgotten the Swachhata Abhiyan and moved on.

The water is insanely hazardous and causes different diseases not only to people living next to it but also to people who are living far away.

This so-called Dam nala, is tributary of Barapani River which joins stream with Dikrong river and Dikrong is tributary of Brahmaputra River.

Here our small rivulet is contributing more to pollution than water itself. The people living down the land (Assam) use this river water for their daily usages, unaware of the condition up here.

This makes me ask a question to ourself, how this small rivulet has become so polluted? We say we are moving towards modernization real quick and yet at the same time we can’t even handle a small rivulet. Is this the fault of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mismanagement or the government’s lack of interest or people have just chosen comfort over environment? …. you decide and comment below.