Arunachal: Five-Day Induction Programme Equips SPRC & DPRC Officials for Strengthening Panchayati Raj

ITANAGAR- The State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, successfully concluded its Five-Day Orientation-cum-Induction Programme for the newly recruited officials of State Panchayat Resource Centre (SPRC) and District Panchayat Resource Centres (DPRCs) on Friday.

The training programme, which began on 23rd June 2025, was inaugurated by Ojing Tasing, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in the presence of Dr. Sonal Swaroop, Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Tajing Jannom, Director of Panchayati Raj, and Habung Lampung, Director, SIRD&PR.

In her keynote address, Dr. Sonal Swaroop emphasized the critical role of capacity building in rural governance and praised the efforts of SIRD&PR in equipping Panchayati Raj functionaries to translate grassroots aspirations into structured development initiatives.

Also Read- KVK Ziro Empowers Farmers with Training on Aromatic Crops under CSIR Aroma Mission-III

She underlined that the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) is not just a scheme but a long-term vision to empower PRIs through skill, knowledge, and digital enablement.

Minister Ojing Tasing, in his opening remarks, urged the newly recruited officials to serve with sincerity and integrity and to become active changemakers in their communities. He noted that lack of awareness among village populations remains a key obstacle in rural development and applauded SIRD&PR for its continuous commitment to bridging these gaps.

Also Read- Women Entrepreneurs Shine at Udyami Panjikaran Mela in Namsai

A total of 102 participants representing various districts took part in the programme. The attendees included Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Thematic Experts, MIS Assistants, Accounts Assistants, and Research & Training Assistants appointed under the SPRC and DPRC framework.

The training curriculum covered:

Institutional frameworks and mandates of PRIs

Roles and responsibilities of resource centre staff

Best practices in grassroots governance

Digital tools for e-enablement and transparency

Community engagement and participatory planning

The programme concluded with renewed energy and shared commitment among the new recruits to support transparent, accountable, and participatory rural governance in Arunachal Pradesh.