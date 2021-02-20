Arunachal Pradesh Governor confers State Awards

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), on 20th February 2021, on the occasion of the Statehood Day, conferred the State awards of Arunachal Ratna, Gold and Silver Medals to meritorious personnel in the Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

Late Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, an awardee of Padma Shree and Military Cross in World War 2, was conferred the highest State Award of Arunachal Pradesh, ’Arunachal Ratna’, posthumously, for his services to the people of Tawang District. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 5 Lakhs, a gold medal and a Roll of Honour. Shri John Khathing, IRS (Retd.), eldest son of Major Bob Khathing, received the award.

State Gold Medals were awarded to 23 (Twenty-three) best performing persons from different walks of life, including administrators, Police officers, social workers, and artists for their outstanding work. State Silver Medals were awarded to 29 (Twenty-nine) persons for their excellent performance.

The Governor released a book ’100 birds around Itanagar’ authored by Harshavardhan Mandava, IPS and Bengia Mrinal on the occasion.