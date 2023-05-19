Arunachal: Himalayan University conducts Agriculture Students Training Trip to CSIR-NEIST, Naharlagun

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University (HU), Department of Agriculture organized One-day Student’s Training trip to CSIR-NEIST (North East Institute of Science and Technology), Naharlagun, on the topic entitled “Different Aspects of Soil Analysis and Mushroom Production Technology” for B.Sc Ag. and M.Sc. (Ag) Agronomy students on 19th May 2023.

The program was inaugurated by Dr Chandan Tamuly, Head, CSIR-NEIST, Naharlagun, A.P. He delivered a presentation on Mushroom Production and cultivation technology.

He told about various aspects like preparation of Mushroom spawn of winters and summer species of Oyster Mushroom and how we can inoculate the spawn into rice straw for large scale production of mushrooms. He focused on earning money by Mushroom production.

Dr Raza Husain Head, Agriculture, Himalayan University along with their faculty team Dr Sonbeer Chack, Dr Kasinam Doruk and Ms. Bengia Kawak led the trip and told about the training outline at CSIR-NEIST, Naharlagun.

He addressed students to learn the updated techniques of mushroom production and implementation of the techniques in future for farmer welfare and livelihood too.

Dr Maushami Hazarak, Scientist CSIR-NEIST conducted the practical on Estimation of soil nitrogen, potassium and protein using the modern technique like kjeldahl method etc.

Dr Sandeep Kalita Senior Technical Officer along with his team of technical officers conducted the training successfully.

During the training approx 60 students from B.Sc Ag 6th sem and M.Sc. (Ag) Agronomy 2nd semester, Himalayan University, Itanagar participated and the session was very informative in which students learned about the various techniques of analysis of soil macronutrients, soil pH and mushroom cultivation technology etc.

Vote of thanks said by Dr Sonbeer Chack, Faculty, Agriculture, Himalayan University, Itanagar.