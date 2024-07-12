Arunachal: Tourism Department organsied Career counselling for admission under CMPSY

ITANAGAR- One day career counselling programme was held at Directorate of Tourism Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh for the students intending to pursue various courses under (CMPSY) “Chief Minster’s Paryatan Siksha Yojana”.

CMPSY is an of initiative of Govt of Arunachal Pradesh wherein the govt sponsor the bonafide youths of the state to undergo courses at IHMs at Guwahati, Kolkata, Shillong and FCI Nagaon affiliated under National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology and JNU, New Delhi.

A total of 100 applications were received vide advertisement given by the Department of Tourism for admissions to pursue 3 yr B.sc in Hospitality & Hotel Administration in the Institute of Hotel Management at Guwahati, Shillong, Kolkata and one and half years Diploma Course on Food Production/Food & Beverage Service /Housekeeping /Bakery & Confectionery at Food Craft Institute, Nagaon.

Short term courses of one and half years have also been inducted under this scheme such as PGDOAM and craftsmanship program at various IHMs.

A firsthand information about the admission procedures, fee structure and other facilities available within the institutes was shared by the representatives of the various institutes during the counselling program.

The scheme was launched by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to promote tourism and develop the industry by means of trained individuals in hospitality sectors.

The Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh sponsors students of the state for taking admission in different courses such as Hospitality and Catering, Food Production, Food & Beverage Service, Front Office, Housekeeping, Bakery & Confectionaries, etc.

As an outcome of the scheme many youths have been working under various reputed hotel and organisations within the state and abroad.