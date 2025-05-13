Arunachal: Himalayan University Conducts Legal Awareness Camp on “Access to Justice for All” at Phassang Village

PHASSANG VILLAGE ( Karsingsa )- In a bid to promote legal literacy and empower rural communities, the Department of Law, Himalayan University, organized a one-day Legal Awareness Camp on the theme “Access to Justice for All” at Phassang Village, Papum Pare district.

The initiative focused on spreading awareness of legal rights, particularly among vulnerable groups.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Mansai Tamai, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, who also served as the compère and delivered the welcome address.

The camp featured an interactive legal session by Inspector Neeraj Nishant, Officer-in-Charge of Chimpu Police Station. He addressed crucial topics such as FIR/Zero FIR registration, arrest procedures, and the rising threat of cybercrime, urging locals to be vigilant and informed.

Special guest Mr. Reyom Ete, Head Admin/OSD to Registrar of Himalayan University, also shared his insights on the significance of legal accessibility in strengthening democracy.

Adding depth to the programme, students from LLB 6th Semester and BALLB 10th Semester delivered presentations on the POCSO Act and Domestic Violence, and performed thought-provoking skits on Drug Abuse and Rights of Arrested Persons. The creative performances were well-received by the community and served as powerful tools for social messaging.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Mukesh Prasad, Head of the Faculty of Law, who appreciated the active participation of the villagers and acknowledged the crucial support of the Phassang Welfare Society.

This initiative is part of Himalayan University’s broader mission to foster legal empowerment through grassroots outreach and education.