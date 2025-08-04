Arunachal: AP QueerStation Hosts 8th Community Meetup in Itanagar, Tackles Queer-Trans Loneliness and Mental Health

ITANAGAR- In a heartfelt and empowering gathering, AP QueerStation organized its 8th Community Meetup on the theme “Queer-Trans Loneliness” at the Impression Institute, Itanagar. The event brought together around 30 queer-trans individuals and allies from the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), creating a safe and inclusive space for sharing, reflection, and healing.

This timely session aimed to unpack the silent but pervasive issue of loneliness within the queer and trans communities—often a result of social stigma, familial rejection, and emotional isolation.

The discussion was led by Gedam Ete, a practicing mental health professional, who focused on the vital link between mental health, self-acceptance, and resilience. “Resilience is not built in isolation,” she said, “but through connection and shared experience. Finding even one empathetic listener can be a turning point.”

Founder of AP QueerStation, Sawang Wangchha, addressed the community with a moving reflection on how emotional voids caused by societal alienation often push queer-trans individuals toward unsafe coping strategies—like substance use, emotional withdrawal, or risky behavior. He emphasized the need for a holistic approach that includes not only mental wellness but also physical and sexual health. Sawang reiterated the commitment of AP QueerStation to remain a non-judgmental, empowering, and healing space for queer and trans persons across Arunachal Pradesh.

Adding a valuable public health perspective, Nido Tuluk, Project Coordinator of C.S.C 2.0 under SSHAKTI (Ar.NP+), presented key services offered by the program. Backed by the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO), SSHAKTI works with People Living with HIV (PLHIV), Pregnant Positive Women (PPW), and High-Risk Groups (HRGs) to provide confidential, consistent care and emotional support. Nido urged attendees to access these services, reinforcing that care and dignity are central to the initiative’s mission.

The event concluded with an open-floor sharing session, where participants narrated personal experiences with loneliness, discrimination, and mental health challenges—while also celebrating stories of survival, friendship, and community support. Ideas were shared on strengthening peer networks, reaching out to isolated members, and continuing community-based healing work.

The 8th meetup was supported by Impression Institute, Itanagar and the Mariwala Health Initiative, further highlighting the growing solidarity among mental health professionals, public health organizations, and grassroots LGBTQIA+ movements in the Northeast.