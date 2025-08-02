Arunachal: Post-Harvest Management Training Held in Hawai, Anjaw

HAWAI— In a significant stride toward rural empowerment and sustainable agriculture, the District Horticulture Office (DHO), Anjaw, in collaboration with ArSRLM and Hawai Organic Farmers Producer Company (FPC), organized a one-day Training cum Awareness Program on Integrated Post-Harvest Management at the Tribal Culture Hall, Hawai.

Over 40 Self Help Groups (SHGs), including representatives from Primary Level Federations (PLFs), Cluster Level Federations (CLFs), and one FPC, actively participated. The highlight was the distribution of Hybrid Solar Dryers to SHGs—prioritizing women-led groups—to enhance drying efficiency and reduce crop loss.

District Horticulture Officer B. Koyu led a technical session covering moisture control, packaging, value addition, and eco-friendly preservation methods, tailored to the local terrain. The session also included hands-on demonstrations of solar dryers for practical learning.

Officials Delung Padung and Ashen Chaitom (ArSRLM), along with Kisanso Pul (Hawai Organic FPC), encouraged adoption of these sustainable practices. The event concluded with traditional cuisine prepared by “Mother’s Kitchen,” adding cultural warmth to the training.

The DHO announced future follow-ups for training and market linkage to ensure lasting impact on SHG livelihoods and regional agro-entrepreneurship.