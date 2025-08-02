ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Post-Harvest Management Training Held in Hawai, Anjaw

The highlight was the distribution of Hybrid Solar Dryers to SHGs—prioritizing women-led groups—to enhance drying efficiency and reduce crop loss.

Last Updated: 02/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Post-Harvest Management Training Held in Hawai, Anjaw

HAWAI—  In a significant stride toward rural empowerment and sustainable agriculture, the District Horticulture Office (DHO), Anjaw, in collaboration with ArSRLM and Hawai Organic Farmers Producer Company (FPC), organized a one-day Training cum Awareness Program on Integrated Post-Harvest Management at the Tribal Culture Hall, Hawai.

Over 40 Self Help Groups (SHGs), including representatives from Primary Level Federations (PLFs), Cluster Level Federations (CLFs), and one FPC, actively participated. The highlight was the distribution of Hybrid Solar Dryers to SHGs—prioritizing women-led groups—to enhance drying efficiency and reduce crop loss.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

District Horticulture Officer B. Koyu led a technical session covering moisture control, packaging, value addition, and eco-friendly preservation methods, tailored to the local terrain. The session also included hands-on demonstrations of solar dryers for practical learning.

Officials Delung Padung and Ashen Chaitom (ArSRLM), along with Kisanso Pul (Hawai Organic FPC), encouraged adoption of these sustainable practices. The event concluded with traditional cuisine prepared by “Mother’s Kitchen,” adding cultural warmth to the training.

Also Read- Papum Pare DC Reviews Progress of Govt Engineering College at Toru

The DHO announced future follow-ups for training and market linkage to ensure lasting impact on SHG livelihoods and regional agro-entrepreneurship.

Tags
Last Updated: 02/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Namsai Shines in Sampoornata Abhiyan: Frontline Warriors Felicitated for Outstanding Performance

Arunachal: Namsai Shines in Sampoornata Abhiyan: Frontline Warriors Felicitated for Outstanding Performance

Arunachal: Anjaw District Holds SMC Chairpersons' Meet to Boost Education

Arunachal: Anjaw District Holds SMC Chairpersons’ Meet to Boost Education

Arunachal: 16 ILP Violators Detained in Naharlagun During Week-Long Enforcement Drive by ICR Police

Arunachal: 16 ILP Violators Detained in Naharlagun During Week-Long Enforcement Drive by ICR Police

Arunachal Pradesh Set for a Rainy Week: IMD Issues Widespread Rainfall Alert Till August 6

Arunachal Pradesh Set for a Rainy Week: IMD Issues Widespread Rainfall Alert Till August 6

Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Highlights Siang Upper Project Resistance to Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Highlights Siang Upper Project Resistance to Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: Clean Mission Borguli Continues Monthly Cleanliness Drive under ECMM

Arunachal: Clean Mission Borguli Continues Monthly Cleanliness Drive under ECMM

Arunachal: Smart Classroom Inaugurated at GUPS Kheel

Arunachal: Smart Classroom Inaugurated at GUPS Kheel

Arunachal: KVK East Siang Promotes Climate-Resilient Farming with Sesame CFLD Programme

Arunachal: KVK East Siang Promotes Climate-Resilient Farming with Sesame CFLD Programme

Arunachal: DC Sonalika Jiwani Stresses on Skill Development for Recovering Youth at NCORD Meet in East Siang

Arunachal: DC Sonalika Jiwani Stresses on Skill Development for Recovering Youth at NCORD Meet in East Siang

Arunachal: Mago Hosts Tourism Awareness Meet Ahead of Shangrila Calling Festival

Arunachal: Mago Hosts Tourism Awareness Meet Ahead of Shangrila Calling Festival

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button