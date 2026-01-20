Arunachal: Governor Interacts with APCS Probationers

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.), interacted with probationers of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on January 20, 2026. The interaction formed part of the state’s efforts to sensitise young civil servants to contemporary governance challenges and public expectations.

During the interaction, the Governor shared key concerns related to land management, public transport systems and waste disposal, encouraging the probationers to reflect on these issues from a people-centric perspective. He advised the officer trainees to adopt a citizen-centric approach rooted in the spirit of service, placing compassion, dignity and the needs of the common person at the core of governance.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Introduces High-Value Fruit Crops Under TSP

The Governor exhorted the probationers to view themselves not merely as administrators but as facilitators and architects of the vision of Viksit Bharat. He emphasised that civil service officers must move beyond control-oriented regulation and work as enablers of growth, innovation and opportunity, while ensuring that policies and welfare schemes reach the last mile, particularly in remote, border and underserved areas.

Highlighting the importance of responsive administration, the Governor said effective governance must go beyond files and reports. He stressed the need for listening on the ground, understanding real challenges faced by citizens and resolving issues with sensitivity and urgency.

Also Read- Governor Confers BSG Rajya Puraskar at Lok Bhavan

The Governor further advised the probationers to align every action with the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision by ensuring inclusive, equitable and sustainable development. He encouraged them to leverage technology to enhance efficiency, monitoring and transparency, while anchoring decisions in empathy, ethics and sound human judgment. He also underscored the importance of strengthening institutional and individual capacities through professionalism, adaptability and a culture of lifelong learning in public service.

Earlier, Director of the Administrative Training Centre (ATC), Naharlagun, Pate Merik, briefed the Governor on the training modules and courses being imparted to the probationers. A total of 47 officers from the 2025 batch of APCS participated in the interaction.

The programme concluded with the Governor hosting a high tea for the probationers at Lok Bhavan.