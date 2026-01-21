Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Trains Farmers on Drip Irrigation

ANJAW- The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw, recently organised a two-day training programme on the installation and maintenance of drip irrigation systems at Mushai village in the Kibithoo circle of Anjaw district. The initiative aimed to enhance water-use efficiency and improve crop productivity in the region’s agriculture sector.

The training programme focused on imparting practical skills to participants, enabling them to identify different components of drip irrigation systems, design suitable layouts, assemble head units, install pipes and laterals, and conduct field testing. The hands-on approach was intended to help farmers adapt drip irrigation systems according to crop requirements and soil conditions.

Er. Ugarsain Sangwan, specialist in soil and water conservation, conducted live demonstrations on system maintenance, including cleaning filters, flushing laterals and sub-mains, monitoring emitter performance, repairing leakages and addressing issues related to pressure imbalance and clogging. These maintenance practices, officials said, are critical for ensuring the long-term efficiency and reliability of drip irrigation systems.

Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Anjaw, said the training programme aligns with the objectives of the Prime Minister’s DDKY programme, which aims to develop skilled manpower in rural areas through need-based technical education. He noted that in Anjaw district, where agriculture remains a primary livelihood, drip irrigation can help farmers reduce dependence on erratic monsoon rainfall and support the cultivation of high-value crops.

As part of the programme, Satveer Yadav, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture), delivered a lecture on the scientific cultivation of kiwi. He highlighted the crop’s potential as a high-value horticultural commodity and pointed out that the Kibithoo circle is emerging as a favourable zone for horticulture crops such as kiwi, plum and pomegranate.

Officials said the training programme is expected to strengthen sustainable farming practices in the district by promoting efficient water management and diversification towards high-value horticulture.