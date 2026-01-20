Arunachal: ICAR Organises Field Day on Vegetable Diversification

GORI- A Field Day on “Diversified Vegetable Cropping System through Crop Cafeteria” was organised at the ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Research Farm, Gori, on January 20, 2026, to demonstrate improved winter vegetable crops and promote diversification for enhancing farmers’ income and nutritional security under rainfed conditions.

The programme began with the mass singing of the national song Vande Mataram, coordinated by Dr. Gerik Bagra, Assistant Chief Technical Officer and Nodal Officer for the 150 years celebration of Vande Mataram. This was followed by a welcome address by Dr. Doni Jini, Acting Head of Research Centre and Senior Scientist, ICAR–AP Centre, who highlighted ICAR’s institutional efforts in strengthening vegetable-based farming systems and encouraged farmers to utilise facilities available under various ICAR programmes.

Dr. Patu K. Zeliang, Senior Scientist, ICAR–AP Centre, and coordinator of the field day, outlined the theme of the programme and explained the concept of a crop cafeteria as a demonstration and extension approach to expose farmers to a wide range of suitable vegetable crops.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Introduces High-Value Fruit Crops Under TSP

A technical session on diversified vegetable cropping through crop cafeteria was delivered by Dr. Thejangulie Angami, Scientist, ICAR–AP Centre. The presentation detailed the benefits and scope of the crop cafeteria approach in improving cropping choices, building resilience and enhancing farm profitability.

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Scientist and Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), West Siang, emphasised the role of ICAR and KVKs in transferring location-specific technologies to farmers. The chief guest, District Agriculture Officer, Sengo Dini, appreciated ICAR’s initiative and urged farmers to adopt diversified vegetable cultivation using suitable varieties and scientific practices to improve income and livelihood security.

Also Read- Tawang Hosts Sensitisation Meet on Women’s Safety Laws

During the field visit, participants observed the successful cultivation of cauliflower under shade-net conditions. Officials and farmers noted that the crop, which often fails to form proper curds under open-field conditions in the region, performed well under protected cultivation, demonstrating its potential to overcome climatic limitations. Garden pea varietal evaluations also attracted attention due to vigorous growth, uniform pod development and good adaptation to local winter conditions.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Ampee Tasung, Scientist, ICAR–AP Centre, followed by the mass singing of the national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

Also Read- Mass Cleanliness Drive Held at Jang

The field day saw participation from farmers, scientists, extension personnel and officials from the Department of Agriculture, Multiple Cropping Project, Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) and women self-help groups, totalling around 50 participants. Organisers said the event served as an effective platform for knowledge exchange and promotion of diversified vegetable-based cropping systems in Arunachal Pradesh.