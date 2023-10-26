Arunachal: Governor flags off Amrit Kalash Yatra

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) along with State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein flagged off the Amrit Kalash Yatra of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh, Maati Ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan’ programme from the State Civil Secretariat, Itanagar on 26th October 2023. 129 volunteers, including 41 girls and 5 officials from the Department of Youth affairs are participating in the Yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh, Maati Ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan’ is a unique initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the spirit of unity in every part of the country as a one strong nation. He said that India has different culture, traditions, heritage, environment and habitation but one thing is common for all, that is, the ‘Mitti’. That is why, ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh, Maati Ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan’ programme is very important for every citizen of the country to participate in.

Also Read- CoSAAP demand scraping of National Pension Scheme

The Governor, while bestowing his good wishes to the volunteers, who are made up of achievers, social workers and Nehru Yuva Kendra members, said that they are part of a historical event and they must present their best as ambassadors of the State.

The Governor reminded the people that the Amrit Kalash Yatra aims to resurrect the spirit of Nation Pride, Nation First and Service to Nation and pay homage to the martyrs and honour the people who safeguard the boundaries.

He said that ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ mass movement also aims to make Bharat a self-reliant developed nation by 2047, erase colonial mindset, take pride in the Indian culture and heritage, respect the people involved in protection of the territorial integrity and encourage every person to be a good citizen. Only a literate, disciplined and self-motivated person can be a good citizen, he underscored.

Also Read- CM Pema Khandu calls on the Governor KT Parnaik

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has provided Arunachal Pradesh to learn and recall the rich history of the State and remember the 220 freedom fighters of the State. While reiterating Prime Minister’s 10 resolutions for a developed, self-reliant India during Vijayadashami, the Deputy Chief Minister called upon the people to save water for future generation, motivate people to use digital payment systems, be sensitive towards maintaining cleanliness in villages and towns, follow vocal for local, do quality work and make quality products, travel across our own country first and then the world, educate farmers about natural farming, include millets in our daily diet, focus in personal fitness (sports, yoga) and uplift socio-economic status of at least one poor family.

Cultural Affairs Secretary Swapnil Naik and Youth Affairs Secretary, Abu Tayeng presented a brief about the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh, Maati Ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan’ campaign in the State.

State Home Minister Bamang Felix, members of the State Legislative Assembly and officials of the State Civil Secretariat were present on the occasion.