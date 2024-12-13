Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates 9th Orange Festival of Adventure and Music

NAMSAI- The vibrant spirit of adventure and culture came alive today as the JKTYRE Orange 4×4 Fury was officially flagged off by Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, from the iconic Golden Pagoda in Namsai. The flag-off marked the commencement of the 9th edition of the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music, a unique celebration of adventure sports, music and the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering at the Golden Pagoda, Chowna Mein expressed his excitement for the event and its growing significance. “The Orange Festival has grown in popularity over the years, attracting visitors from across the region and beyond. This festival not only promotes adventure sports but also highlights the natural beauty, culture and the spirit of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Since its inception in 2015, the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music has become a key event on the state’s tourism and cultural calendar. It offers a unique platform that combines off-road racing, adventure activities like river rafting, ziplining with musical performances, thereby fostering both adventure tourism and the celebration of local heritage.

Sharing his vision for the future of the festival, Mein stated, “We aim to elevate this incredible festival to an international level next year, showcasing not just the spirit of competition, but also the rich craft, cuisine, culture and natural beauty of Arunachal Pradesh”.

Reflecting on the event’s growing appeal, Mein emphasized its expanding reach, particularly among visitors from neighbouring states like Assam. Many festival-goers have chosen to stay in tents, fully immersing themselves in the unique atmosphere of the festival. He also recalled Bollywood actor and adventure sports enthusiast John Abraham’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, during which he recognized the State’s immense potential in sports and adventure tourism.

Secretary, Sports and Youths Affairs, Abu Tayeng in his speech said that by adding Namsai to the 4×4 Fury, we plan to take it to even greater heights and encourage participation of more youths in the event. He further proposed to make this event a calendar event of Sports & Youth Affairs Department, as the event has the potential to promote the tourism of the area.

This year’s edition of the JKTYRE Orange 4×4 Fury sees 27 off-road vehicles competing in two categories – Stock and Pro Mod. Participants are gearing up to battle the challenging and rugged terrain of Namsai and Dambuk, a region known for its adventurous spirit and natural beauty. Notably, defending champions Team MOCCA from Arunachal Pradesh are set to return to defend their title, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

The Orange Festival will continue throughout the weekend, offering thrilling off-road races, captivating musical performances, and a variety of cultural activities that showcase the unique traditions of Arunachal Pradesh. As the event unfolds, it promises to deliver an unforgettable experience of adventure, music, and culture.

Through initiatives like the Orange Festival, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is positioning the state as a premier hub for adventure tourism, while simultaneously fostering a sense of pride and unity among the people. The festival serves as a powerful platform to showcase the state’s vibrant culture to the world.

Among others, C R Khampa, DC Namsai, S Thinley, SP Namsai, Hari Singh, Head of Operations JK Tyre Motorsports and Lhakpa Tsering, President Adventure X Fusion Tribe were also present.