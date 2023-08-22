ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: VC Himalayan University visits ZSI

He highlighted the need of studying animal variety and ethnozoology in Arunachal Pradesh so that conservation measures for diminishing species might be implemented as soon as possible.

ITANAGAR- The Vice-Chancellor, Himalayan University Itanagar, Prof. Kuldeep Krishan Sharma visited the Zoological Survey of India ( ZSI ), Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre, Senki valley Itanagar along with the Head, Department of Zoology, Himalayan University, Itanagar.

Prof. Sharma met with Dr. S.D. Gurumayum, Scientist E, Dr. G. Srinivasan, Scientist E, and Dr. Temjenmongla, Scientist D at ZSI – APRC, Itanagar.

Arunachal: Shaping Arunachal’s Destiny through Civil Engineering

Prof. Sharma addressed the research ideas that would be pursued by both institutes in partnership. He highlighted the need of studying animal variety and ethnozoology in Arunachal Pradesh so that conservation measures for diminishing species might be implemented as soon as possible.

Discussions also took place on involving students in collaborative research projects at the postgraduate and doctoral levels, as well as the interchange of faculty and students throughout different teaching, training, and practical sessions.

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducts Agriculture Students Training Trip to CSIR-NEIST, Naharlagun

Prof. Sharma and Dr. Gurumayum emphasised the need of encouraging young students to pursue research and assess the tremendous diversity of the North-East, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, which is a biodiversity hotspot and home to several unique animal species.

