Arunachal Governor participates in Acharya Vishesh Prashikshan Shivir

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) graced the concluding session of the Acharya Vishesh Prashikshan Shivir (Teachers’ Orientation Camp) as Chief Guest at Vivekananda Kendra Vidhyalaya, Nirjuli on 22nd May 2024.

The week-long training, which was one of the manifolds activities to commemorate fiftieth year of the Vivekananda Kendra, was conducted by Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas Arunachal Pradesh Trust (VKVAPT) with a focus on innovative techniques in nurturing of young minds through academic endeavour for the resurgence of Bharat.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor outlined the importance of the role of teachers from ancient and medieval times and how it has transcended in the modern era. He appreciated the efforts of Vivekananda Kendra for serving the country through education, rural development, Yoga and Research. Their outreach on special training on organization dynamics, Karmayoga, Indian knowledge system, mind management, self-discipline and nation building were indeed laudatory, he said.

The Governor advised the teachers to instill a sense of discipline and generate inquisitiveness and problem solving ability amongst the students. They must inculcate an attitude of reasoning, passion of perusal and positive thinking amongst the students, he said.

The Governor said that a good teacher is known for the ability to teach beyond books, use outdoor space, environment, nature and scriptures to drive home lessons through descriptive excellence. He focused on innovative ways of teaching and up-skilling of training methods and use of scientific techniques, while commending the VKVAPT for conducting their programme.

The Governor emphasized that our goal is to make a student ‘Shikshit, Anushasit – Prerit’.

Expressing his concerns regarding the education standard in rural areas of the State, the Governor suggested imbibing the teaching culture of VKVs amongst the educators of the State.

The Governor commended the Vivekananda Kendra for the significant contributions in the academic sector in Arunachal Pradesh. He said the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya are the beacon of excellence in education, which have facilitated the holistic development of its students, nurturing them into well-informed, cultured, social minded, disciplined, morally and physically strong individuals equipped to face the challenges of the future with the vision of Swami Vivekanada and Vivekananda Kendrafounder, Eknath Ranade.

Recipient of Padma Shri Award, Kumari Nivedita Bhide, a Jeevan Vrati (Life Worker) of Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, who is the Vice President, Vivekananda Kendra and Dr. Joram Begi,Prant Sanchalak, Vivekananda Kendra Arunachal Prant and Kum. Sujatha Nayak, Shivir Adhikari (Camp officer) and Secretary, VKVAPT also spoke on the occasion.

Shri Rupesh Mathur, General Secretary, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas Arunachal Pradesh Trust (VKVAPT), Shivir Pramukh (Training Camp Chief) presented a brief report on the 7-day teachers’ orientation training camp. also spoke on the occasion.

586 teachers, including 208 lady teachers from 44 VKV institutes of Arunachal Pradesh and Vivekananda Kendra College of Teacher Education, Nirjuli participated in the camp.