Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Examination Bill: Rs 1 crore fine, upto 5 years imprisonment for unfair practices in recruitment exams

The bill was unanimously approved by the assembly on Tuesday (July 24). This move comes two years after a major paper leak in the state.

Last Updated: July 24, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  The state assembly in Arunachal Pradesh has passed Arunachal Pradesh Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill aimed at preventing unfair practices in recruitment examinations.

The bill was unanimously approved by the assembly on Tuesday (July 24). This move comes two years after a major paper leak in the state.

The Bill introduces strict penalties for those involved in unfair practices during recruitment exams. Candidates caught engaging in such activities could face imprisonment for up to 5 years and fines upto Rs 1 crore. Service providers who are found guilty of these practices can be fined up to Rs 10 crore. They will also have to cover the costs associated with conducting the examination.

For persons involved in organised crime related to recruitment exams, the consequences are even more severe. They could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 1 crore. Furthermore, properties belonging to institutions involved in organised crime may be seized.

This legislation was brought forward in response to a scandal in 2022, where a leak in a recruitment exam for assistant engineers shook public confidence in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Arunachal: Education Minister Outlines Commitment to Educational Reforms

During the assembly session, the then Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reflected on the scandal, expressing regret over the damage caused. He recounted how, on the day the news broke, he was in Ziro and was questioned by media personnel. He described the leak as a serious criminal act and assured to address it decisively.

Khandu also acknowledged the loss of trust the government faced as a result of the incident and highlighted the importance of maintaining integrity in recruitment processes for the future of the state’s youth.

