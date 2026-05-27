Arunachal Govt Signs MoA for 1750 MW Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project

ITANAGAR- The Government of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Greenko Demwe Power Limited for implementation of the 1750 MW Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project in Lohit district.

The agreement marks one of the largest hydropower collaborations undertaken with a private sector developer in Arunachal Pradesh and is expected to strengthen the State’s role in India’s renewable energy expansion and clean energy transition.

The MoA was signed between the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Greenko Demwe Power Limited, formerly known as Athena Demwe Power Limited, for execution of the project on a BOOT (Build, Own, Operate and Transfer) basis.

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The agreement was signed by Hage Lailang on behalf of the State Government in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister-in-Charge of Hydropower Chowna Mein and Commissioner (Hydropower) Sonam Chombay.

According to officials, the project forms part of the Government of India’s 50,000 MW Hydroelectric Initiative aimed at increasing renewable energy generation capacity across the country. Arunachal Pradesh, which possesses substantial hydropower potential, has been identified as a key contributor to India’s long-term clean energy goals.

The Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project is proposed on the Lohit River near Parashuram Kund and Brahma Kund in Lohit district.

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The project will have an installed capacity of 1750 MW comprising five generating units of 342 MW each along with one additional 40 MW unit. Officials stated that the project is expected to generate approximately 7326 million units of electricity annually in a 90 percent dependable year at 95 percent plant availability.

The proposed infrastructure includes a concrete gravity dam with a maximum height of 163.12 metres above the deepest foundation level and a crest length of 474.35 metres.

The reservoir at Full Reservoir Level is expected to have a storage capacity of 516.38 million cubic metres with a water spread area of approximately 1131 hectares. The design also incorporates a spillway system featuring surface ogee and sluice spillways equipped with multiple gates for flood management.

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The hydropower infrastructure will include six diversion tunnels, underground pressure shafts, and a large surface powerhouse located on the right bank of the Lohit River. The powerhouse is proposed to operate with Vertical Francis Turbines under a design head of 112 metres and a design discharge of 1729 cumecs.

Officials stated that the project is expected to generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities during construction and operational phases while contributing to infrastructure development, regional connectivity, and economic activity in the State.

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh reiterated its commitment to environmentally responsible and sustainable hydropower development while ensuring that local communities benefit from development initiatives.

The signing of the agreement was described by the State Government as a reflection of growing investor confidence in Arunachal Pradesh as a destination for clean energy and infrastructure investment.

Officials expressed confidence that the Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project would emerge as one of India’s flagship hydropower projects and contribute significantly to Arunachal Pradesh’s economic and infrastructure development.